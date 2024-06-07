Counting on Quality: Best MLB Quality Start Picks for June 7 (Back Yamamoto, Crochet and Miller)
After just missing a perfect day by a single run has me feeling confident as I looked at Friday's slate of choices.
Then I did the research and that helped me realize (again) this task is not as easy I thought it might be when I started.
Actually, I never thought it would be easy, just not this difficult.
But hey, I signed up for it and I'm going to see it through.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees
I think the Yankees are the best team in baseball, at least through the first two months of the season, and I had no intention of betting against them this season, at least not as they run roughshod over the rest of the league.
On top of that, the Dodgers are not exactly hot, losing the final two to the Diamondbacks, getting swept by the Reds and most recently losing two of three to the Pirates.
But this is about pitching matchups and Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a huge advantage over Cody Poteet.
Yamamoto hasn't been perfect, but he does have six quality starts in 12 times to the mound and has been at his best on the road, going 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA.
Poteet is working his way back from Tommy John and has been good in two starts, both on the road, one of those being a quality start.
For me, I'm getting the best pitcher in this game at what feels like a discount and I'll take that, even against the Yankees.
PICK: Dodgers Money Line -125
Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox
Even more unlikely than betting against the Yankees, is betting on the horrendous Chicago White Sox, but here I am.
The reason, of course, is Garrett Crochet vs. Cooper Criswell.
Crochet is 5-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 2.88 FIP on the season, which doesn't sound great, until you realize that on June 7, his team has a total of 15 wins.
He's racked up three consecutive quality starts in a row and five in the last six. In addition, the one that wasn't a quality start was five shutout innings and he's given up four runs in 35 innings over his last six starts.
Criswell hasn't pitched terribly, he just hasn't gone deep into games and has zero quality starts on the season.
The White Sox bullpen has been horrid, especially lately, so I'm going to lay a little bit higher number on the first five innings, so I don't have to deal with that stress.
PICK: White Sox F5 -135
Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals
When in doubt bet on the Mariners pitching staff.
Bryce Miller has seven quality outings in 12 starts on the season and the Mariners have one of the better bullpens in baseball.
On the flip side, the Royals are 0-2 in Daniel Lynch's two starts, in which Lynch hasn't been bad, but has maxed out at 74 pitches.
Seattle's offense isn't going to scare anyone, and they average just 3.58 runs per game with Miller on the mound, so I expect a close one.
Miller struggled through May, entering the month with a 2.04 ERA and ending it at 3.48, but he was on point last time out, throwing six shutout innings in a defeat of the Angels.
Heavy pitching advantage to the Mariners, both with the starters and the bullpen.
PICK: Mariners Money Line -120
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.