Counting on Quality: Best MLB Quality Start Picks for May 21 (Back Ryan, Javier and Quantrill)
As we roll into late May the pitchers we can rely on for quality starts are becoming more clear and some of the names may surprise you.
Did anyone see Cal Quantrill hurling six quality starts in nine outings before the season started?
That said, there are some familiar names on the list, too. so let's get to Tuesday's picks.
Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals
The Minnesota Twins have been riding the struggle bus of late, having lost seven straight, including a 12-3 thrashing by the Nationals last evening.
Fortunately for the Twins Joe Ryan is on the mound, where he's handed the team six quality starts in nine outings on the season.
It hasn't always been smooth for Ryan in 2024, but on the other side is Patrick Corbin with an ERA over five and a half and a FIP of 4.15.
Neither team is going to set the world on fire on offense, but Ryan is the better pitcher and the Twins are the better team, despite their recent struggles.
PICK: Twins Run Line -1.5 -120
Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros
The Astros finally found their mojo last week, sweeping the A's and taking two of three from the Brewers and somehow find themselves in the American League West race after a putrid start.
Before last night's collapse, Houston was playing well and getting contributions from unexpected sources in their lineup like Jake Meyers, while Kyle Tucker continues to rake.
There are still questions on the back end as Ryan Pressly is dealing with a finger issue and saw his first action in a week on Monday and Bryan Abreu hasn't regained his 2023 form, but Josh Hader is rounding into form and should be ready to go.
Cristian Javier got blasted by the Tigers in his return from the injured list, but then turned in a magnificent outing against Oakland, throwing six shutout innings giving up just two hits and a single walk in an 8-1 win.
Javier is opposed by Griffin Canning, who's been good his last three times out, lowering his ERA from 7.45 to 5.21 in May.
Once again, I'll take the better team and better pitcher.
PICK: Astros Run Line -1.5 -105
Colorado Rockies vs Oakland A's
Never in a million years did I think I'd be taking the Colorado Rockies on the road, but here we are.
Cal Quantrill has made the leap from laughingstock to respected pitcher in his last seven starts, six of those of the quality variety.
By advanced pitching metrics, his stuff has been below average, but it's worked and Quantrill finds his ERA and xERA not too far apart at 3.66 and 4.04 respectively.
He's opposed by Aaron Brooks who is making his second start of the season after holding the Astros to three runs in seven innings on May 15.
It's an ugly matchup between two not-very-good teams and a roll of the dice, but I'm getting the Rockies at a plus number.
PICK: Rockies Money Line +112
