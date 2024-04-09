Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Today, April 9: Ragans Continues to Shine
Check out our best strikeout prop picks for the day!
Another 1-2 day yesterday moves our record to 15-12. A couple bad beats and tough outings have hurt us. Blake Snell did not have the start he had hoped for while Aaron Ashby had a rough game himself. Zac Gallen was able to crush his number against the Colorado Rockies, though.
Today we have three more strikeout prop picks, and there are some names used here that you will see a lot, especially Cole Ragans of the Royals, who may be primed for an All-Star push in 2024.
Best MLB Strikeout Prop Picks for April 9th
- Logan Allen OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)
- Cole Ragans OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+104)
- Merrill Kelly OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-118)
Logan Allen OVER 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Chicago White Sox
The White Sox have one of the worst offenses in the MLB this season. They have the 11th-highest whiff percentage, fifth-lowest chase contact percentage, and they have the second-worst batting average. Because of this, Allen should be able to go deep into this game. He only needs five strikeouts to hit this over, and I think he can reach it as he will go five or six innings in this one.
Allen has pitched well this season, and he is coming off a six-strikeout game against the Seattle Mariners. The White Sox do not strikeout as much as the Mariners, but they have been struggling at the plate all season long. With how far Allen can do into this game, it is hard not to bet his over.
Cole Ragans OVER 5.5 strikeouts vs. Houston Astros
This is my only play of the day. The reason it is plus money is because of the opponent in the Astros. However, Ragans deserves more respect than that.
He is one of the better pitchers in all of baseball, in my opinion. He has gone at least six innings in his first two starts of the year, and this one should be no different. With that, Ragans has struck out nine and seven in his two starts. He is a strikeout pitcher, and I expect him to prove it once again in this game.
Ragans is strikeout rate is over 30 percent, and his whiff rate is over 35 percent. He is going to get swings and misses on all his pitches. Ragans does need to be a little more in the zone, but I am expecting at least six strikeouts from him in this game.
Merrill Kelly OVER 5.5 strikeouts at Colorado Rockies
You will find me betting the over against the Rockies often this season. That is because they have struck out the fourth-most times in the MLB. Along with that, Colorado has the third-highest chase rate, seventh-lowest chase contact percentage, seventh-highest whiff percentage, and they are a free-swinging team. Zac Gallen hit his over on Monday, I expect Kelly to get his on Tuesday.
Kelly has faced the Rockies once this season already. He struck out eight batters over 6.2 innings. With how much Colorado struggles, expect Kelly to go deep into this game, as well. With that, he should be able to rack up at last six strikeouts.
