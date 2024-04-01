Best MLB Strikeout Props for Today, April 1: Target Imanaga in His First Start
Check out our best strikeout prop picks for April 1!
After taking Easter off, we are back with more strikeout prop picks. Through the first three days, we have hit on six of our nine picks. What we are doing is working right now, so let's keep it going.
Below I am going to give my three favorite strikeout picks for April 1. None of the picks are plus money today. However, there are some great pitchers taking the mound, even though it's a team's number fourth or fifth starter hitting the mound. Nonetheless, I am confident in all three picks.
Want to bet my picks, or even fade them? Do it at DraftKings Sportsbook, who is giving new users $150 in bonus bets when they sign up below and bet just $5 as a first wager! Get started now.
Best MLB Strikeout Prop Picks for April 1st
- Shota Imanaga OVER 5.5 (-122)
- Kyle Gibson OVER 3.5 (-148)
- Tanner Houck OVER 5.5 (-130)
Shota Imanaga OVER 5.5 (-122) strikeouts vs. Colorado Rockies
Imanaga is making his first start in the MLB after coming to Chicago from Japan. He quickly made his mark in Spring Training. Imanaga struck out 25 batters over 12.2 innings in his first big league spring, and he walked just three. He was getting plenty of swings and misses, and that should carry over to the regular season. If he can go at least five innings, he is going to strikeout six batters.
The Rockies struck out 25 times in four games during their series loss against the Diamondbacks. That is almost nine per game, so Imanaga has a real chance to do some damage. The Rockies also walked just nine times in those four games. Expect them to chase some pitches and strikeout a few times in this game.
Kyle Gibson OVER 3.5 (-148) strikeouts at San Diego Padres
This is a play I love just because of the low total. Gibson does not have a great strikeout rate, but it is high enough to get four in this one. He was able to strike out 16 batters in 15 innings during the spring, so he might have been able to find something. This is another pitcher that would benefit from going at least five innings. If he can do that, he will reach four strikeouts.
The Padres have struck out 43 times in their six games played, and 29 times in their four-game series against the Pirates. They do a pretty good job putting the ball in play, but that is around seven strikeouts a game. Gibson just needs four in order to hit this over, and I like his chances.
Tanner Houck OVER 5.5 (-130) strikeouts at Oakland Athletics
This is one of those bets where I am not necessarily betting on the pitcher, but rather betting against the Athletics. Oakland struck out 38 times in their four games played against Cleveland during opening weekend. They were fooled plenty of times, and Cleveland took advantage of their willingness to chase. Houck will be able to do the same and get at least six strikeouts.
Houck had a whiff percentage of 28.7 and a chase percentage of 29.3 in 2023, which was his first full season as a starting pitcher. Now that he has a season under his belt, I am expecting some of his numbers to get better as he is more used to it. Six strikeouts is more than attainable for Houck in this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.