Best MLB Strikeout Props Today, March 28th: Target Pablo Lopez on Opening Day
Opening day is here! Let's take a look at the best pitcher strikeout props as we open up the baseball season.
Opening Day 2024 is finally here, and we have baseball on the betting card!
The best part about opening day is seeing every team's ace on the mound. The pitching matchups are exciting, and we are bound to see some strikeouts.
Below we are going to look at the three best strikeout props for today. Whether it is the over or under, these three bets are what I will be taking when it comes to opening day strikeout props.
Best Strikeout Props for 2024 MLB Opening Day
- Corbin Burns OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
- Pablo Lopez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts
- Tarik Skubal OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
Corbin Burnes OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+126) vs. Los Angeles Angels
Burnes had an "off year" in 2023. His strikeout rate was a little bit down while his walk rate was up. Still, he struck out 200 batters.
The reason I love this bet, in particular, is his opponent. Burnes is going up against the Angels, and they struck out the fourth-most in the MLB last season. Along with that, Los Angeles had a 29.9 percent chase rate, and the highest whiff rate in the MLB at just under 30 percent. If the Angels hit like they did last year, without arguably its best hitter in Shohei Ohtani, I love Burnes to reach seven strikeouts.
Pablo Lopez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-120) at Kansas City Royals
Pablo Lopez is a contender for American League Cy Young this season. Last season, Lopez had the eighth-best strikeout percentage among qualified pitchers. He also had the fourth-most strikeouts, and fourth-most swings and misses in the MLB last season.
The Royals, on the other hand, had the 10th-highest whiff percentage in the MLB last season, and their chase percentage was fourth-highest. The Royals are a free-swinging team, and Lopez is going to exploit that in this game. The Twins rely on its pitching, and Lopez is going to have another big season. It starts with recording at least six strikeouts in this game.
Tarik Skubal OVER 6.5 (-111) Strikeouts at Chicago White Sox
This bet is based on the White Sox being bad this season. In 2023, Chicago had the highest chase percentage, seventh-lowest chase contact percentage, and sixth-highest whiff percentage. The White Sox struggle to lay off pitches, and Skubal will take advantage of that.
Last season, Skubal made 15 starts, threw 80.1 innings, and struck out 102 batters. That gives him a strikeout percentage of 32.9, which was in the 96th percentile of all pitchers last season. His chase rate was 33.5 percent, and he does an awesome job at missing barrels. I am expecting a big season from Skubal this year, and it starts in Chicago.