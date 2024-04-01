Best MLB Survivor Pool Picks: Who to Take in Week 1 of 2024 Season
Breaking down my best survivor pick for the first week of the MLB season
The MLB season started last week but if you're in a survivor pool then you know the real season starts today. Most survivor leagues for baseball will wait until the first full week to begin so you have a full week of games to pick from.
If you're familiar with NFL survivor pools but haven't heard of the MLB version, they're similar in the way that you can only pick each team once throughout the season. Where they differ is instead of just one game, you're picking a team for a full week. In most pools, the team needs to win at least 50% of their games that week for you to advance to the next week.
That means if they play six games that week, your team needs to go at least 3-3. If they play five games, they need to finish with a 3-2 record that week.
So, who should we take this week? The opening week of survivor is one of the toughest of the season as we're still trying to get the feel for most squads. In this article, I'm going to break down who I'm taking as my survivor team this week. Let's dive into it.
MLB Survivor Week 1
Miami Marlins
Taking an 0-4 team in the opening week of MLB survivor is a hot take, but you have to be aggressive sometimes in survivor pools. Remember, we can only pick each team once so you have to be strategic when to take the good teams and I don't think any of the top teams have an easy schedule this week.
For example, the Braves have a tough series against the Diamondbacks. The Astros play the Rangers and Blue Jays. The Yankees play both the Diamondbacks and Blue Jays. If you want to take a top team this week the Orioles, who play the Pirates and Royals, are a good option. You could also take the Dodgers who hit the road to play the Cubs and then host the Giants, but I'd rather save them for a later week.
So, I'm going to take a shot on the 0-4 Marlins. They start the week off by hosting the 1-2 Angels for a three-game set. They then hit the road to take on a Cardinals team that started off the season with a 1-3 record.
Miami may be 0-4, but the Marlins are a better team then they showed us last week and I think winning three games against a bad Angels team and a mediocre Cardinals team is certainly in the books. If it does work out for us, we'll be in a great spot after the opening week.
