Best MLB Teams to Bet on the Run Line in the 2024 Season (Guardians Leading the Way)
We're approaching the one third mark of the MLB season which means we have enough data to evaluate how teams are performing this season.
One of the best ways to truly tell how a team is performing compared to expectations is by taking a look at their run line record. Teams who have been underdogs in most games will have a good record by either winning games or keeping them within one run, while good teams who have been favored in most games will have a strong run line record if they've been winning with margin.
Let's take a look at the top five run line teams to this point of the 2024 MLB campaign.
1. Guardians 30-18
Not only do the Guardians have the best run line record in Major League Baseball, but they're also the most profitable run line team at +$1,155 based on $100 bets. They have been teh most surprising team in baseball this year.
2. Royals 30-19
The Royals' run line record is the same as their overall record at 30-19. Their pitching has been some of the best in baseball, rocking a 3.42 ERA up to this point.
3. Nationals 28-18
What might be the most impressive thing about the Nationals is that they have a run line record of 28-18 despite having the 12th most difficult schedule so far this season.
4. Yankees 27-21
The Yankees have been dominating teams this season. They're third in the Majors and first in the American League in run differential at +78.0. That has led them to sporting a strong run line record despite being the betting favorites in most games.
5. Phillies 27-21
The Phillies have the same run line record as the Yankees, but have been slightly less profitable. The Yankees are +$636 on the run line while the Yankees are +$628. With that being said, the Phillies are second in the Majors in run differential at +80.0.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.