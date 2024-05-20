Best MLB Teams to Bet the OVER on in the 2024 Season
By Reed Wallach
After about a third of the MLB season, we have enough of a sample size to dissect some trends with certain teams.
This article is going to cover the top five OVER teams in Major League Baseball. While offense is part of the equation, both overperforming units and simply high-powered ones, poor bullpens are another that could be a huge reason why teams are crushing their respective over bets.
Here are the top five over teams in Major League Baseball through May 20th.
1. Marlins 29-19
Despite being one of the worst offenses in baseball, the Marlins have gone over in more games than any team in the big leagues.
That is due in most part to the team's ERA which sits at 5.00. Given the team's poor offense, bottom three in OPS, the team's totals are lined low, but the pitching staff can't slow down many opposing offenses.
2. Brewers 28-17-1
The Brewers offense has been one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball this season, third in OPS behind only the highly regarded Dodgers and Yankees, leading to a massive outperforming of expectations.
3. Padres 26-22-1
San Diego is elite at getting on-base and cashing in, ranking top 10 in on-base percentage and fifth in runs scored, backed by a middling pitching staff that is 16th in ERA.
With some big bats in the lineup, led by Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres have been a threat to go over often.
4. Angels 25-21-1
The Angels aren't known for their offense, especially with Mike Trout missing most of the season due to injury, but the team continues to be an over one, 13th in OPS.
Further, Los Angeles has the fourth-highest ERA as a team, a great sign for an over bet.
5. Rays 25-22-1
Tampa Bay hasn't been firing at the plate all that much, ranking 19th in OPS, but the team has seen a massive drop-off in terms of pitching production, ranking 20th in ERA.
This is a steep fall from the team that was fifth in ERA last season, and the drop may have not been captured fully in the market as the team has been one of the most profitable to over bettors this season.
