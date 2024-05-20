Best MLB Teams to Bet the UNDER on in the 2024 Season
By Reed Wallach
We have gone through about a third of the baseball season, so let's take some stock with what we have seen on the field.
Teams are built differently, some are more adept around their pitching staff while others are powered by high-powered offenses. This can be seen in how teams are lined in the total market with some teams being prone to go under its listed total.
Moreover, some teams may expect to score a ton of runs, yet have come up short, which is also seen in our list below, featuring some sturdy offenses, but ones that haven't gone over totals.
Below you’ll find the top five teams to the UNDER this season through the first third or so of the big league season.
Best MLB Teams to Bet UNDER On
1. Atlanta Braves (26-15-2)
The Braves offense is among the best in baseball, but oddsmakers have set totals too high on this team, meaning the team has been the best under team in baseball.
Atlanta remains elite on offense, seventh in OPS, but is also elite on the mound. The pitching staff is 10th in ERA this season, helping keep runs to a minimum.
2. Seattle (27-17-2)
The Mariners are paced by its elite pitching unit, ranking top 10 in ERA, and an elite defense.
The offense hasn't matched its fine record, 20th in OPS as a group, hitting only .228.
3. Royals (29-17-2)
The Royals have a ton of pop in the lineup, including AL MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr., but the team's success can be tied to its pitching staff, including AL Cy Young candidate Seth Lugo (1.79 ERA).
4. Astros (26-18-3)
Houston has been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season, and the team has also struggled in the eyes of over bettors, going under at north of a 55% clip.
5. Nationals (24-18-3)
The Nats offense has been poor all season, 26th in OPS and hitting only .224 as a group. The games have been painfully low-scoring as well. Washington has gone under at a high clip this season.
