Best MLS Betting Trends for Saturday, July 13 (Toronto looks to snap losing streak)
MLS heads back to the pitch on Saturday, with plenty of action to wager on!
Check out the soccer betting trends for matches on Saturday, July 13, 2024 listed below.
MLS Soccer Betting Trends
CF Montreal vs. Atlanta United Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Stade Saputo - 3.4 goals per match; 7-3 O/U
- Montreal has seen a draw in three of four league home matches. Montreal faces Atlanta given a 28.2% chance to see a draw occur.
- Atlanta has seen the BTS hit in seven of eight league matches. Atlanta faces Montreal given a 67.7% chance to see the BTS occur.
- The Over has hit in five of six league meetings.
DC United vs. Nashville SC Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Audi Field - 3.6 goals per match; 9-3 O/U
- DC United has lost three of four league matches when playing as the favorite. DC United is the favorite against Nashville given a 53.5% chance to win.
- DC United has seen the BTS hit in eight of nine league home matches. DC United faces Nashville given a 62.3% chance to see the BTS occur.
- The Under has hit in three of four league meetings.
Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union Betting Trends
Venue Stats: BMO Field - 3.7 goals per match; 8-3 O/U
- Toronto has lost six straight league matches but is the favorite despite this, given a 47.6% chance to beat Philadelphia.
- Toronto has seen the BTS hit in seven straight league matches. Toronto faces Philadelphia given a 64.9% chance to see the BTS occur.
- Toronto has gone Over in eight straight league home matches vs PHI.
FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC Betting Trends
Venue Stats: TQL Stadium - 2.8 goals per match; 6-5 O/U
- Cincinnati has won 12 of 14 league matches and is the favorite, given a 60% chance to beat Charlotte.
- Cincinnati has seen the BTS hit in five of six league matches and faces Charlotte given a 59.2% chance to see the BTS occur.
- Cincinnati has gone Over in five of six league matches.
New England Revolution vs. Orlando City Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Gillette Stadium - 2.8 goals per match; 6-5 O/U
- New England has won five of six league home matches when facing Orlando but is the underdog despite this, given a 39.2% chance to win.
- The BTS has hit in eight of nine league matches between New England and Orlando. The BTS has a 66.7% chance to occur.
- Orlando has gone Over in six straight league matches.
Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Shell Energy Stadium - 2.1 goals per match; 4-6 O/U
- Minnesota has lost six straight league matches and is the underdog against Houston, given a 21.3% chance to win.
- Houston has seen the BTS hit in eight of nine league matches and faces Minnesota given a 61.5% chance to see the BTS occur.
- Houston has gone Over in seven of eight league matches.
Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Solider Field - 3.2 goals per match; 7-4 O/U
- New York City has won four of five league matches when facing Chicago but is the underdog despite this, given a 35.1% chance to win.
- Chicago has seen the BTS occur in eight of nine league matches. Chicago faces New York City with a 66.1% chance to see the BTS hit.
- The Under has hit in seven straight league meetings.
Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Q2 Stadium - 3.3 goals per match; 7-4 O/U
- Seattle has seen the home team win five of six league matches. Austin is home and the favorite, given a 40% chance to win.
- Seattle has seen the BTS hit in six of seven league road matches. Seattle faces Austin with a 60% chance to see the BTS occur.
- Seattle has gone Over in six of seven league road matches.
FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Toyota Stadium - 3.4 goals per match; 7-4 O/U
- Dallas has won seven straight league home matches when facing Los Angeles. Dallas is the underdog despite this, given a 36.4% chance to win.
- The BTS has hit in five of six league matches between Dallas and Los Angeles. The BTS has a 67.7% chance to occur.
- The Over has hit in four of five league meetings.
St. Louis City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Trends
Venue Stats: CITYPARK - 2.1 goals per match; 4-8 O/U
- St. Louis has seen the home team win three straight league matches. St. Louis is home and the favorite given a 50% chance to beat Vancouver.
- Vancouver has seen the BTS hit in eight of nine league matches and faces St. Louis with a 66.7% chance to see the BTS occur.
- Vancouver has gone Over in six of eight league matches.
Colorado Rapids vs. New York Red Bulls Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - 3.5 goals per match; 7-4 O/U
- Colorado has seen the home team win seven of eight league matches. Colorado is home and the favorite, given a 50% chance to beat New York.
- Colorado has seen the BTS hit in four of five league home matches. Colorado faces New York given a 63.6% chance to see the BTS occur.
- Colorado has gone Over in nine of 10 league matches.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting KC Betting Trends
Venue Stats: PayPal Park - 3 goals per match; 5-4 O/U
- Sporting KC has lost eight straight league road matches and is the underdog, given a 29.4% chance to beat San Jose.
- Sporting KC has seen the BTS hit in 17 of 20 league matches and faces San Jose given a 67.2% chance to see the BTS occur.
- Sporting KC has gone Over in six straight league road matches.
Los Angeles FC vs. Columbus Crew Betting Trends
Venue Stats: BMO Stadium - 3.4 goals per match; 8-3 O/U
- LAFC has won three of four league matches when facing Columbus and is the favorite, given a 55.6% chance to win.
- The BTS has failed to hit in three of four league matches between Columbus and LAFC. The BTS has a 39.2% chance to fail despite this.
- Columbus has gone Over in five of six league matches.
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Providence Park - 4.1 goals per match; 10-1 O/U
- Real Salt Lake has seen a draw in four of five league road matches. Real Salt Lake faces Portland given a 27% chance to see a draw occur.
- Portland has seen the BTS hit in 13 of 14 league home matches and faces Real Salt Lake given a 71.4% chance to see the BTS occur.
- Portland has gone Over in 13 of 14 league home matches.
