Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for 49ers vs. Vikings
Breaking down the best Same-Game Parlay to bet on for Monday Night Football
An NFC showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings will wrap up NFL Week 7 action on Monday Night Football.
It's the final game of the week, so we might as well have some run with a same-game parlay. Remember, parlays are much tougher to win than a normal bet, so you may want to reduce your bet size.
With that being said, I've cooked up a same-game parlay for this matchup.
If you want to tail me on this play, I'd recommend doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook, which is where I placed the bet. If you're a new user at FanDuel, you should click the link below to sign up for an account. When you do that, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
49ers vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay
- Vikings alternate spread +10.5
- Alternate total OVER 41.5
- Alexander Mattison 50+ rushing yards
- Brandon Aiyuk 5+ receptions
- KJ Osborn Anytime TD
Vikings alternate spread +10.5
We're going to buy a few points and bring the Vikings up to +10.5 in this game, meaning this leg of the parlay will cash as long as they don't lose by more than 10 points.
I already like the Vikings are the normal spread in this game, but for the sake of the parlay, I want to play it a little bit more safely. Minnesota has the offensive weapons to give the 49ers a run for their money.
Alternate total OVER 41.5
In a similar fashion, we're going to reduce the total by a few points and then take the OVER. There's no question the Vikings are built to play in high-scoring games with how their offense and defense match up with their opponents. We need at least 42 combined points to be scored for this leg of the parlay to hit for us.
Alexander Mattison 50+ rushing yards
If the Vikings want a chance of upsetting the 49ers, they should run Alexander Mattison early and often in this game. The 49ers have been susceptible to the run at times this season, ranking 15th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing teams to average 4.0 yards per rush.
Considering Mattison is averaging 53.5 yards per game this season, I think he's in a great spot to reach at least 50 yards on Monday night.
Brandon Aiyuk 5+ receptions
With Deebo Samuel sidelined, Brandon Aiyuk will get plenty of work through the air on Monday night so he's well poised to further improve on his already impressive season.
He's racked up 454 yards on 25 receptions, so he's going to be a huge part of the 49ers offense and he's a great bet to haul in at least five receptions on Monday night.
KJ Osborn Anytime TD
Since Justin Jefferson has been injured, it's KJ Osborn whose production has seen an uptick. In the last two games, he has combined for 14 receptions for 97 yards going over 40 yards in each of those two contests.
Until Jefferson is back in the lineup, the Osborn is going to be a great bet to score in any and all games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!