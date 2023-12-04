Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Bengals vs. Jaguars
Week 13 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday Night Football when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Cincinnati Bengals.
If you want my best bet for the game, you'll find it in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
With it being the final game of Week 13, we might as well have some fun and place a bet on a same-game parlay.
If cooked this one up at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you want to tail it, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins!
Bet this Same-Game Parlay at FanDuel now!
Bengals vs. Jaguars Same-Game Parlay
- Jaguars alternate spread -6.5
- Joe Mixon UNDER 49.5 rushing yards
- Trevor Lawrence 275+ passing yards
- Evan Engram Anytime TD
Jaguars alternate spread -6.5
The Jaguars are set as 8.5-point favorites on Monday night, but instead of betting on the normal spread of 8.5, we're going to buy two points and take it down to -6.5. That way, we're crossing the key numbers of seven. Now, all we need is for Jacksonville to win by a touchdown for us to cash this leg of the parlay.
Joe Mixon UNDER 49.5 rushing yards
Joe Mixon is in for a tough matchup against the Jaguars. Jacksonvilel ranks ninth in opponent yards per carry (4.0) and second in opponent rush success rate.
It won't help him that he's averaging a measly 3.9 yards per carry this season and hasn't hit 50 yards in three of his last four games. I'll take the UNDER on his rushing total on Monday night.
Trevor Lawrence 275+ passing yards
The Bengals may just have the worst secondary in the NFL. Entering Week 13, they're dead last in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.6 yards per throw, including 8.9 yards per throw over their last three games. They're also 30th in the league in opponent rush success rate.
That should set Trevor Lawrence up for a massive game through the air. I think there's a chance he soars past 275 passing yards.
Evan Engram Anytime TD
I know betting on a player to score a touchdown who hasn't scored one all season is a bold call, but it's only a matter of time before he scores and I think he finally does on Monday night.
Engram leads the Jaguars in receptions with 64 and is third in receiving yards with 524. To help boost the odds of this parlay, let's toss him in as the final leg.
Parlay odds: +1922
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!