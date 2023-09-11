Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Bills vs. Jets
There's no better way to watch a prime time NFL game then to sprinkle on a same-game parlay and try to cash in big.
So, that's exactly what we're going to do for the first Monday Night Football game of the season when the Buffalo Bills head to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets.
If you're going to join me on this same game parlay, then I'd recommend doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below, you'll be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets AND $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket once you sign up for an account and place a $5 bet on any sport.
Now, let's dive into my favorite same game parlay for Monday Night Football.
Bills vs. Jets Same-Game Parlay
- Bills moneyline
- Josh Allen Anytime TD
- Aaron Rodgers UNDER 234.5 passing yards
- James Cook 50+ rushing yards
Bills moneyline
To start off the same-game parlay, we're going to take the Bills moneyline. We're going to forget about the spread because it would be a heartbreaker to win the other three legs of the parlay only to lose on this one because the Bills won by one point. Let's try to play it safe here.
Josh Allen Anytime TD
Josh Allen doesn't mind using his legs to find the end zone. He recorded seven rushing touchdowns in 16 games last season and three of those came against the Jets. The Bills may have found something in the Jets struggles to stop a running quarterback, so I expect him to once again find the end zone on Monday night.
Aaron Rodgers UNDER 234.5 passing yards
I do think Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will have success this season, but it may take some time. Having to face a defense as tough as the Bills in your first game with a new team is a tough challenge for any quarterback. Not to mention, the Bills allowed just 5.9 yards per throw last season, the fifth best mark in the NFL.
James Cook 50+ rushing yards
James Cook is going to be the lead back for the Bills this season, and I expect big things from him after he averaged 5.7 yards per carry in his limited action in 2022. If the Bills have a lead late in the game, expect them to hand the rock to James and let him cook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!