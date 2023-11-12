Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Broncos vs. Bills
Breaking down a same-game parlay for the Denver Broncos-Buffalo Bills matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills square off in a Monday Night Football matchup that could play a major role in the AFC playoff race.
Denver needs a win to stay alive for a wild card spot, while the Bills need a win to stay in the AFC East title conversation.
With this being such a big game, it’s worth sprinkling a few dollars to sweat out a same-game parlay on Monday night.
Here are four picks I’m putting together, including two of my favorite player props at alternate lines.
- Denver Broncos alternate spread +10.5
- Alternate Total UNDER 54.5
- Javonte Williams 50+ Rushing Yards
- Dalton Kincaid 40+ Receiving Yards
Same-Game Parlay Odds: +296
Denver Broncos alternate spread +10.5
I really like Denver in this game, and I picked the team as my upset of the week in Week 10.
Buffalo is just 3-5 against the spread as a favorite, and I don't think it will just blow out this Denver team, especially after the Broncos won back-to-back games heading into their bye week.
If Denver’s defense (fewer than 20 points allowed in three straight games) can keep playing well, it should be able to keep this game within 10 points on Monday night.
Alternate Total UNDER 54.5
I love the normal under in this game, so why not add another eight points to give ourselves some cushion?
Earlier this season, I would have pegged Denver as an automatic OVER team since it has the worst defense in the NFL, but after allowing less than 20 points in three straight games (two against the Kansas City Chiefs), Denver may be turning things around.
The team is 4-4 on UNDERs this season, and the Bills have been a better under team than you'd expect, going 6-3 so far in 2023. 54.5 points is a ton of scoring, I don’t think Denver’s offense gives enough to get past this number.
Javonte Williams 50+ Rushing Yards
Buffalo has the third-worst run defense this season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry, so don’t be shocked if Javonte Williams has a big game for Denver.
The Broncos running back had 27 carries in Week 8, and he’s had over 80 rushing yards in back-to-back games. He’s also cleared 50 yards in four of his seven appearances this season.
If Williams sees anywhere near his Week 8 workload, he should blow past this number in Week 10.
Dalton Kincaid 40+ Receiving Yards
Dalton Kincaid has 17 targets and 15 receptions in two games since Dawson Knox went on injured reserve, putting up 65 and 81 receiving yards in those matchups.
As the No. 1 tight end for Buffalo, the rookie tight end should have a big role on Monday Night Football.
This Denver team is allowing the most net yards per pass attempt in the NFL this season, so the Buffalo passing game should be able to move the ball.
Stefon Diggs likely will be shadowed by Patrick Surtain II, which opens up Kincaid as a player that can take advantage of an expanded role this week. I would be shocked if he didn’t clear 40 yards in this game.
