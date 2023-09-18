Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Browns vs. Steelers
The final game on the Week 2 slate is a classic AFC North matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite Same-Game Parlay. These are always fun to cheer for, but remember, they have a lower chance of hitting compared to a regular bet, so wager accordingly!
Now, let's jump into my favorite same-game parlay.
Browns vs. Steelers Same-Game Parlay
- Steelers moneyline
- Deshaun Watson anytime touchdown
- Nick Chubb 80+ rushing yards
- Allen Robinson 4+ receptions
Steelers moneyline
I'll back the Steelers as slight underdogs in this one. Despite an impressive performance, especially defensively, by the Browns in Week 1, there's some issues with their team. Most notably, Deshaun Watson didn't look great, completing just 55% of passing along with one touchdown and one interception.
I'm not going to overreact to the bad performance by Pittsburgh in Week 1. I think the Steelers come out firing on Monday night.
Deshaun Watson anytime touchdown
Deshaun Watson didn't look good in the passing game in Week 1, but he was effective running the football. He ran for 45 yards and a score against the Bengals. If he drops back to pass close to the goalline again this week, I'd expect him to take off with his legs to try to score once again.
Nick Chubb 80+ rushing yards
The Steelers allowed the 49ers the rush for 188 yards and 5.5 yards per carry in Week 1. That's going to set up Nick Chubb to have a huge game, especially considering he's coming of 108-yard game against the Bengals.
The Browns are going to try to run the ball and play defense, so look for Chubb to exploit the Steelers defense that has continuously struggled to stop the run in recent years.
Allen Robinson 4+ receptions
No player saw more targets for the Steelers in Week 1 than Allen Robinson, who hauled in five-of-eight targets for 64 yards. With Diontae Johnson out on Monday night, Robinson may see plenty of work once again. If he hauls in just four receptions, this leg of the parlay will cash.
