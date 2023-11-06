Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Chargers vs. Jets
Breaking down the best same-game parlay to bet on for the NFL Week 9 edition of Monday Night Football.
The New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers will throw down in the NFL Week 9 edition of Monday Night Football.
It's the final game on the Week 9 slate, so let's have some fun with it and place a few dollars on a same-game parlay. Remember, these have a lower likelihood of winning compared to a normal straight bet, so you may want to wager less than you would normally.
Regardless, let's have some fun with this.
Chargers vs. Jets Same-Game Parlay
- Chargers moneyline
- Alternate total UNDER 47.5
- Austin Ekeler 50+ rushing yards
- Zach Wilson 225+ passing yards
- Keenan Allen anytime touchdown
Chargers moneyline
The Chargers are set as 3.5-point favorites in this one, but for the sake of the parlay, we're going to forget about the spread and just take the Chargers to win this game outright. The Los Angeles offense found its stride last week against the Chicago Bears, and I think they'll carry that momentum into this week and put up another big performance.
Alternate total UNDER 47.5
We're going to target the total in the same way we're targeting the spread. Instead of taking the UNDER at the current total of 39.5, we're going to buy some points and take the UNDER 47.5 instead. It's hard to imagine this being an offensive shootout considering the Jets' strong defense and good offense, so I feel comfortable taking the UNDER at the alternate total of 47.5.
Austin Ekeler 50+ rushing yards
The weakness of the Jets' defense is their inability to stop the run. Heading into this game, they rank 22nd in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.3 yards per rush. If the Chargers are smart, they'll run the ball early and often in this game which bodes well for Austin Ekeler's rushing numbers.
Zach Wilson 225+ passing yards
Before you scoff at an OVER for Zach Wilson's passing yards, consider how bad the Chargers defense has been this season. Their secondary is dead last in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing 7.8 yards per throw this season. If Wilson is going to go for over 225 yards against any team this season, it's going to be the Chargers. That's especially the case if you think the Chargers will get up early and force Wilson to throw to try to play catchup.
Keenan Allen anytime touchdown
With no Joshua Palmer in the lineup for the Chargers, Justin Herbert is going to have no choice be to feed Keenan Allen early and often throughout the game. He has seen a combined 30 targets over his last three games so he's bound to find the end zone on Monday night.
Parlay odds: +1817
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
