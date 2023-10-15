Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Cowboys vs. Chargers
Dive into the best same-game parlay options for the Monday Night Football clash between Cowboys and Chargers.
Week 6 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday night when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys.
Since it's the final game of the week, let's have some fun with it by betting on a same-game parlay. Remember, parlays can be tough to win, so you may want to bet less than you would on a normal wager.
Cowboys vs. Chargers same-game parlay
- Chargers moneyline
- Josh Palmer 4+ receptions
- Austin Ekeler 60+ rushing yards
- Jake Ferguson anytime TD
Chargers moneyline
I like the Chargers to win this game outright, despite being a small underdog. They're coming off a bye week and are facing a cowboys team that was shown to have some major holes in it when they faced the 49ers last week.
The Cowboys have yet to beat a good team this season and I don't think they'll get one on Monday night instead.
Josh Palmer 4+ receptions
With Mike Williams sidelined, Josh Palmer will be the No. 2 option in the passing game for the Chargers. He saw eight targets in their last game against the Raiders, so if he sees a similar amount of targets int his game, he should have no problem racking up at least four receptions.
Austin Ekeler 60+ rushing yards
Austin Ekeler makes his return to the lineup after suffering an injury in Week 1, and he gets to face a Cowboys defense that has struggled to stop the run this season. They rank 24th in the league in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.5 yards per rush.
Ekeler racked up over 100 yards in Week 1, so if he sees a similar level of production against this Cowboys D, he's going to soar over this total.
Jake Ferguson anytime TD
Jake Ferguson has hauled in 20 receptions this season for the Cowboys and has seen the second most targets on the team with 28, behind only CeeDee Lamb.
He has become one of Dak Prescott's favorite weapons this season and Jerry Jones said on radio this week that he'd love for them to involve their tight ends more often. That could very well lead to Ferguson scoring his second touchdown of the season.
Parlay odds: +2435
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
