Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Eagles vs. Chiefs
The best same-game parlay to bet on for Monday Night Football.
Get your popcorn ready, we have a Super Bowl 57, and a potential Super Bowl 58 preview, on tap for Monday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
If you want to find out the betting odds and my best bet for the game, you'll find them in my full betting preview, which you can read here.
With this being the Game of the Year, let's cook up a same-game parlay.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Same-Game Parlay
- Chiefs Moneyline
- Jalen Hurts Anytime TD
- Jalen Hurts UNDER 233.5 Passing Yards
- Rashee Rice 50+ Receiving Yards
- D'Andre Swift 60+ Rushing Yards
Chiefs Moneyline
Instead of laying the points on the Chiefs, I'm going to take the Chiefs on the moneyline instead so we won't need to worry about the spread. The Kansas City defense is going to be the difference maker in this game as the Eagles' defense has struggled at times this season. That's enough to give the Chiefs the edge in this game.
Jalen Hurts Anytime TD
With tush push in mind, we have to bet on Jalen Hurts to score a touchdown in almost every game. If the Eagles get a 1st and goal from the one or two-yard line, you can surely expect them to run the tush push and try to get Hurts in the end zone. We'll add him to the parlay to boost our odds a bit.
Jalen Hurts UNDER 233.5 Passing Yards
We have one bet on Hurts, but we're also going to bet against him in a sense and take the UNDER on his passing yards total. The Chiefs' secondary has been elite this season, ranking second in the league in both opponent EPA per dropback and opponent dropback success rate, while also ranking in the top five in opponent yards per pass attempt.
The Eagles would be smart to keep the ball on the ground on Monday night.
Rashee Rice 50+ Receiving Yards
Rashee Rice has established himself as the top receiving option at wideout for the Chiefs, ranking first at the position in targets (41), receptions (32), receiving yards (378), and touchdowns (4). With the Eagles' issues in the secondary this season, Rice is poised for a big game. Philadelphia ranks in the bottom half in most passing defense statistics ahead of Monday night.
D'Andre Swift 60+ Rushing Yards
As I mentioned, the weakness of the Chiefs' defense is their inability to stop the run. They rank 27th in the league in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.5 yards per rush. The Eagles would be smart to pound the rock all game which should work to the benefit of running back, D'Andre Swift.
Parlay odds: +3670
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
