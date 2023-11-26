Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Bears vs. Vikings
Breaking down the best same-game parlay to bet for the NFL Week 12 edition of Monday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.
Week 12 of the NFL season will wrap up with an NFC North battle between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.
Bears vs. Vikings same-game parlay
- Bears +3
- Alternate total UNDER 50.5
- DJ Moore 5+ receptions
- Joshua Dobbs OVER 34.5 rushing yards
- Jordan Addison any time touchdown
Bears +3
The Bears have improved over their last three games, they're 12th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.1, which also happens to be where the Vikings sit in that statistic since acquiring Joshua Dobbs.
Their run defense remains elite, ranking inside the top five in each run defense category. I think they're in a great spot to keep this game a close one, so I'm going to take the Bears getting three points as the first leg of the parlay.
Alternate total UNDER 50.5
We're going to buy some points and take the total up from 43.5 to 50.5 and take the under. With the way the Bears and Vikings defense has been playing lately, I think this is going to be a relatively low-scoring affair. Buy moving the total up to 50.5, we're getting ourselves an extra touchdown of cushion on the UNDER.
DJ Moore 5+ receptions
DJ Moore has been red-hot lately and thrives in last week's game when Justin Fields made his return to the lineup. He's averaging 5.4 receptions per game and is by far the leading receiver on the Bears. The Vikings defense is allowing 24.6 receptions per game, which ranks 28th in the NFL, so we're going to target Moore receptions as the third leg of this parlay.
Joshua Dobbs OVER 34.5 rushing yards
Joshua Dobbs has recorded at least 35 rushing yards in two of his three games with the Vikings and is averaging 35.4 rushing yards per game this season. He has taken off with his legs more with Minnesota than he did with Arizona, so I expect that trend to continue on Monday night.
Jordan Addison any time touchdown
Jordan Addison has been relatively quiet lately, but let's not forget that he already has seven touchdown receptions on the season. He has a nose for the end zone so in order to boost our parlay odds a bit, we're going to toss him in as an anytime touchdown scorer.
Parlay odds: +3174
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
