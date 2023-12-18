Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Eagles vs. Seahawks
Week 15 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday Night Football when the Seattle Seahawks welcome the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC showdown.
This will be the Eagles' toughest remaining challenge in the regular season as they do their best to lock up the NFC East, while the Seahawks can ill-afford to lose another game if they want to sneak into an NFC wild card spot.
To celebrate the last game of Week 15, let's sprinkle a couple of dollars on a Same Game Parlay.
Eagles vs. Seahawks Same Game Parlay
- Seahawks alternate spread +7.5
- Alternate total over 40.5
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba 50+ receiving yards
- D'Andre Swift 60+ rushing yards
- Tyler Lockett anytime touchdown
Seahawks alternate spread +7.5
The Eagles have shown their true colors the past couple of weeks, but I'm not done betting against them yet. With that being said, I won't take the Seahawks normal spread of +3. Instead, I'll buy a few points and break it past the key number of seven for the sake of the parlay. This way, as long as Seattle can keep it a one score game, we're in a great spot.
Alternate total over 40.5
The main issue with the Eagles has been their defense, so we're going to take the OVER in this game but move the total down to 40.5 to make it a little bit easier to hit this leg of the parlay.
The Seahawks should have no issue moving the ball down the field considering the Eagles are dead last in the NFL in red zone defense while allowing 24.7 points per game, the fifth most in the NFL. The Seahawks defense hasn't been much better, allowing 24.5 points per game.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 50+ receiving yards
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has come into his own lately, hauling in a combined 11 catches off 18 targets over the Seahawks last two games. Now, he can attack a weak Eagles secondary that's allowing opponents to gain 6.5 yards per pass attempt. He can exploit the middle of this Eagles defense with his play at slot and I like him to reach at least 50 receiving yards.
D'Andre Swift 60+ rushing yards
The Seahawks are 30th in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and are allowing teams to gain 4.4 yards per carry against them, which ranks 24th in the league. That means D'Andre Swift should be poised for a big game, especially since he's already averaging 63.2 rushing yards per game this season so if he can just match that total, this leg of the parlay will be a winner.
Tyler Lockett anytime touchdown
We're going to once again target a Seahawks receiver to exploit the Eagles secondary so we're going to add on a Tyler Lockett touchdown to boost our parlay. Only the Commanders give up more passing touchdowns per game than the Eagles, who give up an average of 2.2 per game.
Parlay odds: +2234
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
