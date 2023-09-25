Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Rams vs. Bengals
Breaking down a same-game parlay for the Rams-Bengals matchup.
By Peter Dewey
Looking for a fun way to stay engaged in the Los Angeles Rams-Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football matchup?
A same-game parlay could do just that, even though it’s not easy to win a parlay since each leg of the bet must hit. However, they can be fun for smaller wagers, so I put together some picks for Monday night’s matchup.
No matter how you plan to wager on this game, DraftKings Sportsbook has a great offer for new users.
If you sign up with the link below, you’ll be eligible for $200 in bonus bets and $150 in no-sweat bets if you deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Rams vs. Bengals Best Same-Game Parlay
- Los Angeles Rams +3.5
- Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Puka Nacua 50+ Receiving Yards
- Joe Mixon Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Los Angeles Rams +3.5
The Rams have covered the spread in both of their games this season, and with Joe Burrow questionable, I don’t mind taking a shot on them to cover this alternate spread.
Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Kyren Williams has four scores through the first two weeks of the season, and he’s seen a massive workload (29 carries, 12 targets) in the process.
I expect the Rams to go to Williams as much as possible, especially against a Bengals defense that allowed the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns to run on them in the first two weeks of the season, making him a great bet to find the end zone for a third straight week.
Puka Nacua 50+ Receiving Yards
Rookie Puka Nacua has seen an absurd 35 targets through the first two games of the season, leading the NFL with 25 receptions. He’s turned those catches into 266 receiving yards.
If the Rams young receiver sees anywhere near that usage on Monday, he should easily clear 50 receiving yards.
Joe Mixon Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Joe Mixon hasn’t found the end zone yet this season, but he could be leaned on heavily this week with Joe Burrow (calf) banged up.
Mixon was one of the top backs in the NFL in terms of touches inside the 10-yard line last season, so he should dominate goal-line work for the Bengals this season as well.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.