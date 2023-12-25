Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Ravens vs. 49ers
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers will wrap up both Christmas Day and Week 16 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football.
It's the final game of the week, so let's put some of that Christmas money to good use and sprinkle a bit of it on a same-game parlay.
Ravens vs. 49ers Same Game Parlay
- Ravens +7.5
- Brock Purdy UNDER 252.5 passing yards
- Gus Edwards OVER 39.5 rushing yards
- Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown
Parlay odds: +1100
Ravens +7.5
If you read this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" then you know that I love the Ravens to cover the spread in this game. With that being said, we're going to try to be safe and buy another point and a half to bring the spread up above the magic number of seven. That way, if the 49ers win by a full touchdown and extra point, this leg of the parlay is still intact.
The 49ers kryptonite that nobody is talking about is their run defense, ranking 29th in opponent rush EPA and 21st in opponent rush success rate. The Ravens should be able to use that to their advantage and keep this game close
Brock Purdy UNDER 252.5 passing yards
Brock Purdy is going to have his toughest challenge of the season on Monday night. The Ravens allow just 4.9 yards per pass attempt this season, which is the best mark in the NFL. The 49ers would be smart to keep the ball on the ground when they can and even if Purdy has an effective game, I don't envision him going over 252.5 passing yards.
Gus Edwards OVER 39.5 rushing yards
As I wrote above, the 49ers have had issues stopping the run at times this season, so we're going to target Gus Edwards to go OVER 39.5 rushing yards. He's coming off a game where he ran for 58 yards on 16 carries and with the Ravens' backfield dealing with injuries, his workload should only go up on Monday night.
Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown
Lamar Jackson already has five rushing touchdowns on the season and I expect him to take off with his legs with some level of regularity against the 49ers. Not only will he have some designed runs, but if he can't find an open receiver against this stout San Francisco secondary, he may have better luck taking off. I think he scores his sixth rushing touchdown of the year.
