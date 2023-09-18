Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Saints vs. Panthers
The best same game parlay to bet on for Monday Night Football action between the Saints and Panthers.
There no better way to enjoy a Monday Night Football game then to place a little bet on a same-game parlay. Sure, they're tougher to hit compared to a single bet, but they're plenty of fun to cheer for.
If you're looking for a same-game parlay to bet on, you've come to the right place. I have one cooked up for you.
If you want to tail me on this, I'd recommend doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will be given $200 in bonus bets AND $150 in sweat-free plays when they place their first $5 wager. Just click the link below to take advantage of this deal.
It's time to jump into my favorite same-game parlay for this NFC South showdown.
Saints vs. Panthers Same-Game Parlay
- Saints moneyline
- Panthers UNDER 21.5 points
- Chris Olave 5+ receptions
- Bryce Young 15+ rushing yards
- Jamaal Williams anytime touchdown
Saints moneyline
I like the Saints a lot in this game, but instead of worrying about laying the points, we're just going to take the moneyline for the sake of the parlay.
I felt like the Saints played much better in Week 1 than what the final score indicated, while the Panthers looked abysmal, especially offensively. I think the Saints can take care of business and move to 2-0 on the season.
Panthers UNDER 21.5 points
As I mentioned above, the Panthers looked terrible offensively against the Falcons in Week 1. They averaged just 3.9 yards per play, which ranked 26th in the NFL. Now, they have to take on what's arguably a much better defensive unit in Game 2. Can they look better on Monday night and score at least 22 points? I don't think so.
Chris Olave 5+ receptions
Chris Olave was Derek Carr's top option in the opening week of action, hauling in 8-of-10 targets for 112 yards. It's clear that even with Michael Thomas being in the lineup, Olave has taken over as the top option in New Orleans. I think it's a great look that he'll get at least five receptions against the Panthers.
Bryce Young 15+ rushing yards
Bryce Young isn't primarily a running quarterback, running for just 17 yards on three carries in Week 1. With that being said, he's going to be desperate for a bounce back performance after an ugly opening game. That may lead to him running the ball more often on Monday night.
Jamaal Williams anytime touchdown
No running back had more than one carry for the Saints outside of Jamaal Williams. With Alvin Kamara still serving a suspension, it's clear that Williams will serve as the workhorse back for the Saints. We're going to top off this parlay with a bet on Williams to find the end zone, which happened often last year when he was with the Lions.
At +1600 odds, a $25 wager would win you $425 if it's able to cash.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!