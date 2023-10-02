Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Seahawks vs. Giants
Breaking down the best same game parlay to bet on for the NFL Week 4 edition of Monday Night Football between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.
When the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants kick off on Monday night, it'll be the final NFL game on the Week 4 slate that we'll have left to bet on.
That means we need to make the most of the opportunity and we're going to do exactly that by sprinkling on a fun little same-game parlay.
If you want to tail along and bet this parlay with me, I'd recommend doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, you can receive $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you pace your first $5 wager. All you have to do is click the link below to sign up!
Seahawks vs. Giants Same-Game Parlay
- Seahawks +3.5 alternate spread
- Alternate total OVER 40.5
- Kenneth Walker any time TD
- Darren Waller OVER 46.5 receiving yards
- Matt Breida UNDER 47.5 rushing yards
Seahawks +3.5 alternate spread
The Seahawks are slight favorites in this game, but for the sake of the parlay, we're going to buy a few points and take their alternate spread at +3.5. That way, they don't need to win, and they could even lose by a field goal or less and our parlay will remain alive.
Alternate total OVER 40.5
We're going to do a similar thing to the total that we did to the spread. The total for the game is set at 47.5, but we're going to take it all the way down to 40.5. With these two offenses playing against two sub-par defenses, they shouldn't have much of an issue combining for 41 or more points.
Kenneth Walker any time TD
If the Seahawks get close to the goalline, there's a very good chance Kenneth Walker will find the end zone. He has a combined four touchdowns in each of his last two games, and the Seahawks have increased his workload over that span. His finding the end zone once again is a great addition to this parlay.
Darren Waller OVER 46.5 receiving yards
Darren Waller has become the top target for Daniel Jones in the passing game. He leads the Giants in targets, receptions, and receiving yards through the first three weeks. Now, he and the Giants get to face a Seahawks secondary that has allowed 7.5 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 28th in the NFL.
Matt Breida UNDER 47.5 rushing yards
Matt Breida is the Giants' number one back with Saquon Barkley sidelined, but the Giants seem to opt for Daniel Jones to run the football at quarterback instead of handing it to Breida. He had just four carries for 17 yards last week against the 49ers, so I don't expect it to be much of a sweat for him to keep in check on Monday night.
At +787 odds, this parlay would have a potential payout of $196.88 of it's able to win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!