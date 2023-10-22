Best Moneyline Bets for NFL Week 7 (Chargers Will Upset Chiefs)
Giving you the best moneyline bets for NFL Week 7's Sunday action.
We only have a few hours left to place our bets for Sunday's action in Week 7 of the NFL season.
You've come to the right place if you don't care about point spreads and want to place a few moneyline bets. It's up to you whether you want to place these as individual wagers or combine them to make a parlay!
NFL Week 7 Moneyline Bets
- Browns -172 vs. Colts
- Commanders -160 vs. Giants
- Chargers +205 vs. Chiefs
Browns -172 vs. Colts
Peter Dewey broke down his two best bets in his NFL Week 7 best bets article, which you can read here, and one of the two wagers was a moneyline bet on the Cleveland Browns. This is what he had to say for why he's backing Cleveland to get the job done on the road:
"I think the Indianapolis Colts are in trouble in Week 7.
"The team's offense looked terrible against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, and now the team is going to be forced to rely on the run game against the Browns.
"Why?
"Well, Cleveland has allowed just 607 passing yards in five games this season. So, Gardner Minshew is going to have his work cut out for him against Myles Garrett and company.
"Plus, Deshaun Watson returned to practice on Thursday, a sign that he could be good to go this week. After Cleveland defeated the San Francisco 49ers with P.J. Walker under center, the team should be able to handle a Colts team -- using its backup quarterback -- if Watson is back." -- Peter Dewey
Commanders -160 vs. Giants
Despite a somewhat impressive defensive performance against the Bills on Sunday Night Football, the Giants are still dead last by a mile in Net Yards per Play at -2.
While the Commanders' defense hasn't been great as a whole, their one strong suit has been their pass rush. They rank 11th in the league in sack percentage, taking down the opposing quarterback on 8.41% of their dropbacks. That's bad news for a Giants team that's allowing 5.5 sacks per game.
I'll take the Commanders to get the job done.
Chargers +205 vs. Chiefs
The Chiefs have been playing with fire the past few weeks, managing to squeak by opponents late in games. That may come back to haunt them against a Chargers offense that has been one of the best in the NFL through the first six weeks.
The Chargers defense has made huge improvements after their first few games of the season, and now they may be in a good spot to slow down the Mahomes-led offense.
It's a bold call, but I think Herbert and company get the job done and get their season back on track after a heartbreaking loss on Monday Night Football to the Cowboys.
