Best NASCAR Betting Trends for The Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday, July 14
Stock car racing heads to the Poconos this weekend, as we dive into driver trends for the 160-lap race from Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Check out the NASCAR betting trends for The Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday, July 14, 2024 listed below.
Implied Probability Odds via Bet365.
NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 Betting Trends
Kyle Larson has seen a Top 5 result in five of seven races after failing to see a Top 10 result the race prior. He enters the race given a 54.5% chance to see a Top 5 result.
Denny Hamlin has failed to see a Top 10 result in five straight races. He enters the race given an 81.8% chance to see a Top 10 result despite this.
Martin Truex Jr has failed to see a Top 10 result in seven of eight races. He enters the race given a 76.7% chance to see a Top 10 result despite this.
Chris Buescher has seen a Top 5 result in three of five races. He enters the race given a 16.7% chance to see a Top 5 result despite this.
Joey Logano has seen a Top 10 result in three straight races after failing to see a Top 10 result the race prior. He enters the race given a 45.5% chance to see a Top 10 result despite this.
Chase Elliott has failed to see a Top 10 result in four of six races. He enters the race given a 58.3% chance to see a Top 10 result despite this.
William Byron has failed to see a Top 10 result in four of six races. He enters the race given a 62.3% chance to see a Top 10 result despite this.
Ryan Blaney has seen a Top 10 result in four of five races. He enters the race given a 60% chance to see a Top 10 result.
Tyler Reddick has seen a Top 5 result in four of seven races. He enters the race given a 30.3% chance to see a Top 5 result despite this.
Christopher Bell has seen a Top 10 result in five of seven races, including two wins. He enters the race given a 60% chance to see a Top 10 result.
Ross Chastain has seen a Top 10 result in three of four races after failing to see a Top 10 result the race prior. He enters the race given a 40% chance to see a Top 10 result despite this.
Brad Keselowski has failed to see a Top 10 result in four of five races. He enters the race given a 60% chance to see a Top 10 result despite this.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr has seen a Top 10 result in three of four races. He enters the race given an 11.1% chance to see a Top 10 result despite this.
