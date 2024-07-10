Best National Rugby League Week 19 Betting Trends
Only eight more weeks remain in the National Rugby League (NRL), as the NRL Finals (playoffs) picture begins to take shape.
Check out the NRL betting trends for Week 19 matches that begin on Thursday, July 11 and ends on Sunday, July 14.
NRL Week 19 Match Schedule
Redcliffe Dolphins (-4.5, 48.5) vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs - 5:50 a.m., Thu.
Cronulla Sharks (-8.5, 49.5) vs. Wests Tigers - 6 a.m., Fri.
Gold Coast Titans (-7.5, 52.5) vs. Parramatta Eels - 3:30 a.m., Sat.
Brisbane Broncos (-5.5, 50.5) vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons - 5:35 a.m., Sat.
Manly Sea Eagles (-8.5, 49.5) vs. Newcastle Knights - 2:05 a.m., Sun.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dolphins vs. Rabbitohs Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): Kayo Stadium - 44.5 ppg; 1-1 O/U
- Redcliffe has lost three straight matches as the favorite. Redcliffe is the favorite against South Sydney given a 59.2% chance to win.
- South Sydney has covered the spread in six straight matches and faces Redcliffe given a 54.5% chance to cover +4.5-points.
- Redcliffe has gone Over in three straight home matches.
Sharks vs. Wests Tigers Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): PointsBet Stadium - 44.5 ppg; 4-2 O/U
- Wests Tigers have lost 15 of 16 road matches and are underdogs against Cronulla, given a 36.4% chance to win.
- Cronulla has failed to cover the spread in five straight matches when playing as the favorite. Cronulla is the favorite against Wests Tigers given a 49.5% chance to cover -8.5-points.
- Wests Tigers have gone Under in 12 of 15 matches.
Titans vs. Eels Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): Cbus Super Stadium - 50 ppg; 3-4 O/U
- Parramatta has won eight of nine matches when facing Gold Coast but is the underdog despite this, given a 35.1% chance to win.
- Gold Coast has seen the underdog cover the spread in 12 straight matches. Parramatta is the underdog given a 51.5% chance to cover +7.5-points.
- Parramatta has gone Over in nine of 10 road matches.
Broncos vs. Dragons Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): Suncorp Stadium - 47 ppg; 12-8-1 O/U
- St. George Illawarra has lost 14 of 15 interstate matches and is the underdog, given a 37.7% chance to beat Brisbane.
- Brisbane has dropped the spread in six straight matches and faces St. George Illawarra with a 51.5% chance to cover -5.5-points.
- The Over has hit in seven of eight meetings.
Sea Eagles vs. Knights Betting Trends
Venue Stats (entering week): 4 Pines Park - 45.8 ppg; 4-2 O/U
- Manly has won six of seven matches inside 4 Pines Park and is the favorite, given a 70.1% chance to beat Newcastle.
- Newcastle hsa covered the spread in five straight matches when playing as the underdog. Newcastle faces Manly as the underdog given a 53.5% chance to cover +8.5-points.
- Manly has gone Under in three straight matches.
NRL Try Trends
- Jake Averillo three straight matches inside Kayo Stadium
- Euan Aitken three of four home matches vs South Sydney
- Kenny Bromwich three of four home matches when starting
- Jacob Gagai four straight road matches
- Alex Johnston 13 of 16 interstate matches
- Charlie Staines three of four matches when playing in Sydney
- Fonua Pole three of four matches
- Braydon Trindall five of six home matches as favorite
- Sione Katoa four straight matches
- Blaize Talagi seven straight matches when starting
- Dylan Brown five of six matches inside Cbus Super Stadium
- Brian Kelly three of four matches vs Parramatta
- Clint Gutherson three straight matches vs Gold Coast
- Corey Oates three of four matches vs St. George Illawarra inside Suncorp Stadium
- Deine Mariner eight of 10 matches as favorite
- Kotoni Staggs three straight home matches vs St. George Illawarra
- Jacob Liddle three straight matches
- Tom Trbojevic seven of eight matches inside 4 Pines Park as favorite
- Haumole Olakau’atu six of seven matches as favorite
- Jason Saab three of four matches vs Newcastle
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.