Best NBA Bets for Saturday, November 11 (Count on Magic, Warriors at Home)
By Reed Wallach
After plenty of In-Season Tournament action on Friday night, we only have a four game NBA slate on Saturday.
The Warriors host the Cavaliers with the Dubs looking to make it two straight against Cleveland while the Bucks look for some consistency on the road against an improving Magic team. I have a play on both spreads in that game as well as a Scottie Barnes player prop.
Before I share my favorite bets for Saturday's hoops card, you should know that if you sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook with the link below and place a $5 bet on any moneyline, you will get $150 in bonus bets and free, exclusive profit boosts EVERY DAY! All you have to do is sign up below!
Best NBA Bets for Saturday, November 11th
- Magic +4 vs. Bucks
- Warriors-4 vs. Cavaliers
- Scottie Barnes OVER 1.5 Three's
Bucks vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
The Magic have been competitive all season, posting a +2.8 net rating (11th in the NBA) and a 6-2 against the spread (ATS) record. However, the team is only 4-4 on the year as late game decision making and shot making has plagued them.
However, the team will welcome the struggling Milwaukee Bucks, who have been a mess on defense under first year coach Adrian Griffin, 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Milwaukee has the star power with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, but the team simply isn't deep enough, nor cohesive enough at the moment to be trusted on the road against a formidable opponent with an elite defense (Orlando is fifth in defensive rating).
I'll take the home underdog to keep it within two buckets.
PICK: Magic +4
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The Warriors have started the season strong, 6-3 on the year, including a double digit road win in Cleveland last week. Meanwhile, Cleveland has struggled early on, just 3-5 and a poor 2-6 ATS mark. While the team has fallen off defensivley from elite to around league average, the offense is hyper concerning, 25th in points per 100 possessions.
The team will struggle to keep up with the Warriors, who still has the league's most devastating shot maker in Stephen Curry, who is averaging 30 points per game on 51% shooting from the field, 47% from three (!) and 92% from the free throw line.
Golden State is top 10 in net rating thus far, +4.4 paced by a sturdy defense around a ton of rangy defenders and Curry's dominance on offense. Meanwhile, Cleveland is still looking for an identity this season and it shows with its 20th best net rating (-3.5).
I'll trust the Dubs to get another win and cover at home.
PICK: Warriors -4
Scottie Barnes OVER 1.5 Three's
Barnes has been shooting more and more from three-point range this season to promising returns. The third year guard is taking nearly seven three's per game while hitting 40% of them. He has cleared this prop in four of eight games, but I think this game sets up nicely for him to get to two three's.
Not only are the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back, but the team allows a ton of three's, the eighth highest three-point rate in the league this season at 41%. The Raptors are going to get ample opportunities to hoist from deep and the objective is to take them under first year head coach Darko Rajakovic, so I like the plus-money price tag on Barnes to hit two three's.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!