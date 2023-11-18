Best NBA Bets for Saturday, November 18th (Bet Bucks, Heat as Small Favorites)
By Reed Wallach
The NBA has a six game slate on Saturday, headlined by the surging Milwaukee Bucks hosting the upstart Dallas Mavericks, who appear to be contenders in the loaded Western Conference this season.
The Bucks are small home favorites as the team is starting to play at its expected high level after acquiring Damian Lillard, are they being underrated at home against the Mavericks? What about the Miami Heat, who have also been hot of late, winning seven straight. Can the team cover on the road against the Bulls?
Best NBA Bets for Saturday, November 18th
- Pelicans (+6.5) vs. Timberwolves
- Bucks (-2.5) vs. Mavericks
- Heat (-2.5) vs. Bulls
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Timberwolves have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the league this season, currently with the best defensive rating in the NBA thus far. However, I believe the team is receiving a bit too much credit against a finally healthy Pelicans team.
New Orleans fresh off a Friday night home win against the defending champion Denver Nuggets, so there's a chance that the team rests the likes of Zion Williams and Brandon Ingram, but I still believe this is a massive number for the Timberwolves to cover.
For reference, when the these two met on November 8th, the T'Wolves were -9.5 at home with the Pelicans down Williamson. Since then, the Pelicans are healthier and playing much better, blowing out the Mavericks ahead of the aforementioned win against the Nuggets.
I'll take the home dog to keep it competitive.
PICK: Pelicans +6.5
Maviercks vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The Bucks have won three straight, its last two by double digits. While the team feasted on a pair of under .500, I believe the team is trending in the right direction while this is a good time to fade the Mavericks, who are finishing up a four game road trip.
While there is a ton of questions for the Milwaukee defense as the team looks to integrate in Lillard under first year head coach Adrian Griffin, the team should be able to have its way with a Mavericks defense that is 25th in points allowed per100 possessions.
It's fair to note that the Mavericks are exceeding expectations this season and the Bucks are underwhelming, the two are not equals on a neutral court.
PICK: Bucks-2.5
Heat vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Bulls are a disaster this season as trade rumors swirl around Zach Lavine. The Bulls are 23rd in net rating this season and now have to face one of the most well rounded teams in the East in the Heat, who have won seven straight.
While the Heat are still middle of the road in net rating at +0.4, the team is trending way up after a slow start to the year, sixth in points allowed per 100 possessions since the winning streak began. The team should suffocate Chicago's poor offense that is 29th in effective field goal percentage en route to an eighth straight victory, especially with the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back.
