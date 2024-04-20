Best NBA Bets for Saturday's NBA Playoff Action (Player Prop Bets for Magic Wings and Jalen Brunson)
By Reed Wallach
It's a four game NBA Playoffs slate on Saturday to tip off the postseason.
Series get underaway across The Association as we begin our two-to-three month journey to determining an NBA Champion. While we have four high level matchups and plenty to learn, I'm focused on three player props in the two Eastern Conference matchups between the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers.
Trying to figure out how each team stacks up against one a postseason setting is key for getting an edge early in the best of seven format, so here are three players I believe are in for heightened or reduced usage and how to target them in the player prop market.
Best Bets for Saturday, April 20th NBA Playoffs Action
- Jonathan Isaac OVER 6.5 Rebounds
- Franz Wagner UNDER 19.5 Points
- Jalen Brunson OVER 40.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Jonathan Isaac OVER 6.5 Rebounds
Jonathan Isaac has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, but he has produced when available, and he has been steadily seeing more minutes during the last three months of the season.
One of the best defenders in the league, Isaac is going to be leaned on to do a little bit of everything on that side of the floor, especially as a rebounder for the third-best rebounding team in the league.
Isaac is a talented rebounder, averaging about eight rebound chances per game this season, but that number has been trending up with better health and more minutes. Since the All-Star break, Isaac is averaging more than eight rebound chances per game while playing only 17 minutes per game and is up above nine in about 19 minutes per game since the start of April.
The Florida State product continues to see more time and I like him to help clean the glass in Game 1.
Franz Wagner UNDER 19.5 Points
Franz Wagner is set for his first postseason game on Saturday, but this matchup does not suit him all that well.
The Michigan product averaged only 16 points per game against the Cleveland Cavaliers while shooting 39 percent from the floor and 15 percent from beyond the arc. I believe the Cavs will continue to give Franz Wagner some trouble and he will take on the role of being more of a facilitator to try and free up the likes of Paolo Banchero.
With sturdy wing defenders like Isaac Okoro and Max Strus, I believe that the Cavs look to shut down Franz Wagner and have him be more of a passer.
Wagner scored fewer than 20 points in all four games this season against the Cavs, I will bank on it again.
Jalen Brunson OVER 40.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Brunson may be set to explode in this series. After finishing the regular season averaging about 37 points per game with nearly nine assists in the month of April, the Knicks draw a Sixers team that is relying on Joel Embiid to be the anchor of the defense.
However, Embiid is still ramping up from a mid-season knee surgery and the Knicks have an opportunity to exploit him in the pick-and-roll, which is anchored by a first team All-NBA contender in Brunson.
Brunson will be able to get to his mid-range pull up, shoot from beyond the arc, or find teammates on the perimeter to get quality looks. Another comprehensive stat line from Brunson is likely come Saturday night, bet accordingly.
