Best NBA Bets Today, February 23rd (Target Total between Bucks and Timberwolves)
By Reed Wallach
The NBA's second half of the season is back with another loaded slate full of playoff-contending teams battling it out.
The Bucks and Timberwolves meet in the late game on ESPN with each team trying to look the part of a title contender, but I'm avoiding the point spread as my favorite play and would prefer the total instead.
I also am eyeing another battle of playoff teams, maybe on a lesser scale, between the Pelicans and Heat in another inter-conference matchup on Friday night.
Here's two bets for you on Friday night:
Best NBA Bets Today
- Heat vs. Pelicans (-3)
- Bucks vs. Timberwolves OVER 226.5
Heat vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Heat, while a contender in a playoff setting, still don't seem to have it all clicking this season. Miami is slightly positive on the year in terms of net rating (+0.3) according to NBA.com, which checks in 17th in the NBA.
While the Pelicans are on the second night of a back-to-back, the team is far superior, seventh in terms of net rating, and gets the benefit of staying at home after playing on Thursday.
The Heat are simply a mediocre team over the balance of the season and have been even worse when the team hits the road. Miami is 24th in terms of points per 100 possessions when on the road this season. While the defense has helped offset some of the team's drawbacks, I don't believe the team can stay close with a Pelicans team that has the depth and firepower to overwhelm Miami's limited offense.
Even without Ingram, the Pelicans offense hasn't dropped off much, less than a point per 100 possessions.
Lay it with the Pelicans at home.
PICK: Pelicans -3
Bucks vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Bucks' defense has underwhelmed all season. The acquisition of Damian Lillard in place of defensive stalwart Jrue Holiday has left the unit vulnerable on that side of the ball, 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
However, the offense remains dynamic as Lillard has stretched the floor and opened easy lanes for Antetokounmpo to drive through. This season, the Bucks are fifth in points per 100 possessions while playing at a top-five pace.
While the T'Wolves have the best defense in the league by a considerable margin, the team won't suffocate Milwaukee's offense. There is simply too much firepower, setting up an over bet in this one.
Minnesota is a league-average offense but has more than enough weapons to take advantage of a leaky Bucks defense.
Take the over in this battle of postseason clubs.
PICK: OVER 226.5
