Best NBA Bets Today, November 30th (Target this Stephen Curry Prop with Chris Paul Injured)
By Reed Wallach
We have a nine game Thursday night slate in The Association to dip into and find some betting value.
The Golden State Warriors continue to be mired by constant lineup changes, and it won't be any different moving forward with Chris Paul set to miss some time with a leg injury, opening up for more volume for Stephen Curry. How should we target Curry in the prop market?
I got you covered there as well as a play on a pair of other games with the Lakers taking on the Thunder on the second night of a back-to-back and the offensive-minded Pacers traveling to South Beach to take on the Heat.
Best NBA Bets for Thursday, November 30th
- Pacers vs. Heat OVER 238
- Thunder (-5.5) vs. Lakers
- Stephen Curry OVER 5.5 Assists
Pacers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
I can bore you with stats and tell you why the Pacers, who are leading the NBA in pace, effective field goal percentage, and offensive rating, but let's keep it simple: the Pacers are 14-2 to the OVER this season.
Oddsmakers can't set totals high enough with Indiana, who is playing at such a torrid pace on both sides of the ball that there are too many shots not to clear totals in the high 230s.
Meanwhile, the Heat should be in better shape for this one with Jimmy Butler returning to the lineup after not playing against the Bucks, but also are playing at a high level on offense, top 10 in offensive rating over the last two weeks.
PICK: OVER 238
Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Lakers beat down the Pistons on Wednesday night, 133-107, but I can't look past the team's performance on Monday, a 42-point loss to the 76ers that sparked some questionable comments from LeBron James. Beating the worst team in the league isn't going to have me change my tune on the Lakers, who are currently playing middling basketball and are likely going to stay that way until the team makes a trade at the deadline.
This is the end of a four-game cross-country road trip and the second night of a back-to-back, so this can be a limited roster from Los Angeles against the upstart Thunder, who are third in net rating this season, bolstering a top-10 offense and defense per 100 possessions.
This sets up nicely for OKC to pick up a win and cover at home.
PICK: Thunder -5.5
Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
This number is factoring in Curry's typical numbers, but not the injuries that are going to alter the Warriors' game plan. Not only is Paul out with a leg injury, but the team is also down another guard Gary Payton II, who suffered a torn calf.
Curry is averaging north of four assists on the season with more than seven potential assists, per NBA.com. Paul is averaging more than seven assists on the year, so with that production falling out, Curry is likely going to pick up the slack as he continues to receive a ton of attention from defenses.
I'll go over here in what could turn into a big outing statistically for Curry.
PICK: Stephen Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (+120)