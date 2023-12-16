Best NBA Bets Today, Saturday, Dec. 16th (Target Nikola Jokic Props against Thunder)
By Reed Wallach
Saturday's NBA slate has 10 games on the docket, giving us plenty of bets to choose from.
I'm targeting two player props for big men, including the two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic as well as Brooklyn Nets big man Nicolas Claxton, before I share my favorite site in the Jazz-Kings game out west.
Keep reading for my favorite NBA bets on Saturday, but know that you can ride these bets with no-sweat involved when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook below. Caesars is matching all new users first bet up to $1,000, get started now!
Best NBA Bets Today, December 16th
- Nicolas Claxton OVER 20.5 Points + Rebounds
- Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds
- Jazz +9.5 vs. Kings
Nets vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Claxton is the Nets primary rebounder, averaging more than 16 rebound chances per game this season, per NBA.com's player tracking, and the Nets may clean up on the glass as the Warriors will be without Draymond Green in this one.
The Warriors' rebounding percentage on both sides of the floor drops by two percent when Green is off the floor and it's already been a trying season for the Warriors against big men, allowing the fifth most points per game to centers.
The Nets played the Warriors twice last season, winning both, but one game was a blowout with Claxton only playing 26 minutes. In the second game, a far more competitive affair, Claxton played 36 minutes, scoring 24 points while grabbing 15 rebounds. I expect a big game from the Nets' big man on Saturday.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
This is a great matchup at home for the league's leading rebounder Jokic, who is averaging just under 13 boards per game this season.
Jokic has about 20 rebound chances per game, so there'll be plenty of opportunities for him to clear this mark, and the matchup is particularly strong for it against an undersized Thunder team that lacks a big body to check Jokic on the glass.
In the prior meeting between these two, Jokic had 14 rebounds on 23 chances and should overpower OKC in this one. I think the two-time MVP is in line for a big outing on Saturday night.
Jazz vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
I'm hoping that Lauri Markkanen is on the floor for this one after sitting out the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday after returning from injury the game prior. Assuming the All-Star big man is back, I like the Jazz to keep pace against the Kings, who are below the league average in defensive rating this season.
The Jazz have had a far worse start to the season than last year when the team was surprisingly competitive for much of the year, but the team is trending upward, especially with Markkanen back on the floor. The team is six points better on offense when he is on the floor this season, and while the team has been poor, its five points worse overall when he is off of it.
The Kings haven't been laying this big of a number all season, and the team has struggled to win with margin given the team's poor defense. The offense is also nowhere near last year's league leading points per 100 possession mark, 14th this season and I expect a competitive matchup on Saturday night.
PICK: Jazz +9.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!