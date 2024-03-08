Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Friday, March 8 (Target Josh Giddey, Jalen Brunson)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Friday, March 8.
By Peter Dewey
What better way to kick off a Friday night than hitting an NBA bet at plus money?
Bettors can find a way to do that, and do it quickly, but hitting a first basket scorer pick on Friday night.
The First Basket Scorer is one of the most exciting markets in NBA betting, but it is also tough to pick given the variability at the start of every game. Still, using the first shot percentage, jump ball win percentage and others stats -- we can made educated guesses on who will score first.
With eight games on Friday night, here are the players I think will find the bottom of the net first:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Josh Giddey First Basket Scorer (+650)
- Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+475)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. First Basket Scorer (+370)
Josh Giddey First Basket Scorer (+650)
There are a few reasons why I like Josh Giddey to score first for the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight – even though he’s known more as a passer.
Of all the Thunder starters, it’s been Giddey who shoots the first shot of the game the most (20 percent of the time) and he’s come through with seven first baskets, including one in OKC’s last game.
Now, the Thunder take on the Miami Heat, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back and win the jump ball at a lower rate than Chet Holmgren and the Thunder.
Giddey is priced behind Bam Adebayo, Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams in this market, but only Adebayo attempts the first shot more often than Giddey. He’s a steal at these odds tonight.
Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+475)
If he plays against the Orlando Magic on Friday, I can’t pass up Jalen Brunson at +475 to score the first bucket.
The New York Knicks All-Star guard takes the first shot in 33.3 percent of his games – the highest rate of any player in action on Friday night.
That’s led to Brunson pouring in 12 first baskets on the season, and he may have a chance to do that again at Madison Square Garden. The Magic win the jump ball in just 36.5 percent of their games this season, and with Wendell Carter Jr. questionable, that number could go down in this one.
Meanwhile, the Knicks have been desperate for offense, so they’d love to have their star player back in the lineup to lead them on that end of the floor. Usually, Brunson is closer to +400, so I’ll take a shot on these decreased odds.
Jaren Jackson Jr. First Basket Scorer (+370)
A frequent flier in the First Basket Scorer market, I can’t pass up Jaren Jackson Jr. tonight in the Memphis Grizzlies’ matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.
JJJ takes the first shot 31.5 percent of the time for Memphis – behind only Brunson among players in action tonight – and he’s paid that off with 14 first baskets in the 2023-24 campaign.
He also wins the jump ball 66.7 percent of the time, a major advantage over a Hawks team that is winning the tip just 45.2 percent of the time.
These aren’t the best odds, but if Memphis gets the ball first we almost know that it will be in JJJ’s hands. That’s good enough for me to bet this prop.
