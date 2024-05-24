Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Friday, May 24 (Target Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic)
By Peter Dewey
For the second straight game on Wednesday, we hit a first-basket scorer by taking Luka Doncic (+500) to score first in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
That followed up a hit on Jaylen Brown in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, giving us some serious leeway when it comes to betting on this market over the rest of these series.
Doncic didn't take the first shot in Game 1 -- that went to Karl-Anthony Towns -- but he did take the first two shots for Dallas in the game. Don't be shocked if we see that again in Game 2, as the Mavericks are trusting the MVP finalist to carry them this postseason.
Here's who to target in Game 2 of this series:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Luka Doncic First Basket Scorer (+500)
- Karl-Anthony Towns First Basket Scorer (+475)
Luka Doncic First Basket Scorer (+500)
How can we not run things back with Doncic in Game 2?
His usage rate remains insane – he took 26 shots in Game 1 – and the Mavs star took the first two shots for Dallas in Game 1.
Sure, there’s a chance Dallas goes to Kyrie Irving or to a role player early in the game, but Doncic has been rising in the first basket market, now taking the first shot in 14.5 percent of his games while scoring 14 first buckets – more than anyone else in action tonight.
He’s a must bet at +500.
Karl-Anthony Towns First Basket Scorer (+475)
After taking the first shot in Game 1, Towns has now surpassed Jaden McDaniels in first shot percentage this season (10.8 percent) entering Game 2.
Towns only has eight first baskets on the season, but the Wolves felt that there was an advantage for him in Game 1. Towns ended up taking 20 shots in the game, although he only made six of them.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Towns get a look early, and it’s worth noting that the Wolves win the jump ball 44.7 percent of the time this season, which is now better than Dallas – though barely – at 44.2 percent.
