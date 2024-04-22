Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Monday, April 22 (Target Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic)
Here's who you should bet to score first in the NBA playoff matchups on Monday, April 22.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA Playoffs continue on Monday night with three Game 2s, and there are plenty of ways to bet on the action tonight, including taking a first basket scorer.
Sunday's action got off to a great start with Jaylen Brown coming through for my first basket scorer picks, and I'm back with a pick for each game on Monday night.
Can we hit on some favorable odds again?
Here's who to target on Monday, April 22:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Joel Embiid First Basket Scorer (+400)
- Nikola Jokic First Basket Scorer (+410)
- Donovan Mitchell First Basket Scorer (+425)
Joel Embiid First Basket Scorer (+400)
Joel Embiid dominated in the first quarter against the New York Knicks in Game 1 before going down with a knee injury in the second quarter.
While he returned to the game, he struggled mightily in the second half, finishing 8-for-22 from the field and just 2-for-11 from the field when guarded by Mitchell Robinson.
Still, if the Knicks bring Robinson off the bench again in Game 2, it’s worth noting that Embiid was 5-for-8 when defended by Isaiah Hartenstein.
On the season, the Sixers big man 10 first baskets in 41 games, and he’s taken the first shot 26.8 percent of the time – more than any other player in action on Monday.
He’s worth a shot when he will have the most energy (early on) in Game 2.
Nikola Jokic First Basket Scorer (+410)
Nikola Jokic put on a clinic for the Denver Nuggets in their Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 32 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Even with Anthony Davis, the Lakers don’t have an answer for Jokic, who was really aggressive shooting the ball in Game 1. Does that continue into Game 2?
I think it may early, as Jokic attempts the first shot in Denver’s games 23.8 percent of the time (third-highest amongst players in action on Monday), and he’s scored 17 first baskets on the season.
Jokic and the Nuggets are also winning the tip at a 59.0 percent rate, a solid sign that they could start with the ball in this Game 2 matchup.
Donovan Mitchell First Basket Scorer (+425)
I’m really rolling with the stars to have the ball in their hands a lot on Monday night.
Donovan Mitchell has been a beast for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first basket market, scoring 14 in 56 games played despite taking the first shot just 16.1 percent of the time. Max Strus (22.5 percent of the time) takes the first shot the most for the Cavs.
Still, I love Cleveland, which wins the jump ball 74.7 percent of the time, to get the first possession in Game 2 against the Orlando Magic.
If that’s the case, why not run a set for your best player to get things going at home?
No player on Monday has scored the first basket in a higher percentage of their games than Mitchell (25 percent).
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.