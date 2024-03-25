Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Monday, March 25 (Target Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Green)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Monday, March 25.
By Peter Dewey
With the NCAA Tournament off until Thursday, the focus in the basketball world turns back to the NBA for a massive 11-game slate on Monday.
There are several ways to bet on the NBA, but why not take a shot on some quick prop bets in the First Basket Scorer market?
These plays are tough to predict, but they also give bettors a chance to cash in on some seriously favorable odds. Looking at tonight's slate,I've narrowed it down to three players that I like the most to score first on Monday.
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Jaren Jackson Jr. First Basket Scorer (+550)
- Kevin Durant First Basket Scorer (+550)
- Jalen Green First Basket Scorer (+550)
Jaren Jackson Jr. First Basket Scorer (+550)
This is a terrific price for Jaren Jackson Jr., who is one of the most prolific first basket scorers in the NBA this season, against a Denver Nuggets team that has listed Nikola Jokic as questionable tonight.
Why is that a big deal? Well, Jokic is an elite first basket scorer as well (tied with JJJ with 14 this season), but the Memphis Grizzlies may have the advantage to win the tip, especially if The Joker sits.
JJJ wins the jump ball for Memphis often, with the team winning it 67.6 percent of the time this season. He’s also taken the first shot more than anyone else on the slate tonight (30 percent of the time).
At +550, JJJ is a massive value, especially if Desmond Bane sits for the Grizzlies (he’s listed as questionable).
Kevin Durant First Basket Scorer (+550)
This is another player that I think is undervalued in this prop, as Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is tied for fifth among players in first shot percentage (22.2 percent).
KD has 10 first baskets on the season, and the Suns have won the jump ball in 70.4 percent of their games this season, more than any other team in action tonight.
After putting together a big scoring game in his last matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Durant is worth a bet at this number.
Jalen Green First Basket Scorer (+550)
With Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. out for the Houston Rockets, I love Jalen Green to get the first basket tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Green has quietly been making some noise in this market, taking the first shot 18.6 percent of the time, leading to nine first baskets. He leads Houston’s starters tonight in both categories.
Portland could be down Deandre Ayton (questionable), Anfernee Simons (questionable) and Jerami Grant (doubtful) tonight, so don’t be shocked if the Rockets score first.
