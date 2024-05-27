Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Monday, May 27 (Target Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam)
By Peter Dewey
Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers could be the end of the series with Boston up 3-0, and it’s time for us to cash in on a first-basket scorer – again – in this series.
We’ve already hit Jaylen Brown as a first-basket scorer back in Game 1, and JB has scored the first basket of the game twice in this series entering Game 4.
He’s obviously a player I’m looking to bet on again, but is there a Pacer that we should target as well?
Let’s break down the picks for Monday night!
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+500)
- Pascal Siakam First Basket Scorer (+450)
Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+500)
Not only did Jaylen Brown score first in Games 1 and 3, but he has taken the first shot for Boston in every single game in this series.
In Game 2, he didn’t score first – Indiana’s Pascal Siakam did – but he answered with a bucket on the C’s first possession.
Brown is +500 to score first, a massive steal when you consider what he’s done this season. JB is now up to 20 first baskets on the season, taking the first shot of the game 22.0 percent of the time.
I expect him to get the first look once again for Boston in Game 4.
Pascal Siakam First Basket Scorer (+450)
I mentioned that Siakam scored first in Game 2, and with Tyrese Haliburton potentially out again in Game 4, I expect the offense to run through Siakam.
The Pacers forward has dominated his matchup with Al Horford this series, and while Andrew Nembhard may be a trendy pick in this market, Siakam is the best scorer on the roster – especially if Haliburton is out.
He’s the favorite in this market, but in a must-win playoff game, I don’t mind taking him rather than searching for a potentially undervalued player.
