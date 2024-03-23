Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Saturday, March 23 (Target Jalen Suggs, Jayson Tatum)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Saturday, March 23.
By Peter Dewey
Saturday's NBA action may not be on the front of people's minds due to the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but there's a way to get a quick NBA prop in without missing too much of the college hoops action.
Or, if you're an NBA loyalist like myself, it's a great way to jump start your watching -- and betting day -- this weekend.
Taking a first basket scorer prop is definitely tricky to predict, but using stats like first shot percentage, jump ball win percentage and others can help us narrow down some top targets each day.
Let's break down each first basket scorer for Saturday's action:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Nic Claxton First Basket Scorer (+600)
- Jalen Suggs First Basket Scorer (+700)
- Jayson Tatum First Basket Scorer (+475)
Nic Claxton First Basket Scorer (+600)
So far this season, Nic Claxton has scored the first basket in 25 percent of the games that he’s started (15-for-60), which is the highest percentage of any player in action on Saturday.
The Brooklyn Nets take on the New York Knicks at 1 p.m. EST, and Claxton could be in line to score first against a Knicks team that wins the jump ball less than 50 percent of the time this season.
Claxton’s 15 first baskets are the most of any player on Saturday, and he leads the Nets in that category while taking the first shot in 16.7 percent of his games. At +600, he’s one the best values on the board today.
Jalen Suggs First Basket Scorer (+700)
This is my favorite value pick – even more than Claxton – as I expect Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic to get the ball first against a Sacramento Kings team that wins the jump ball less than 30 percent of the time this season.
When it comes to first basket percentage, Suggs is behind only Franz Wagner for Orlando, and he actually leads the team in first shot percentage (14.3 percent) this season.
Despite that, Suggs is third in the odds to score first on Saturday for the Magic.
I think that makes him a great bet, especially since Suggs has nine first baskets on the season, which is just one fewer than Wagner and four more than Paolo Banchero – the two players ahead of him in the odds.
Jayson Tatum First Basket Scorer (+475)
I’m banking on Jaylen Brown, who leads Boston in first baskets this season, getting a breather on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday.
Jayson Tatum should see more looks by default because of that – especially after he sat out on Friday – and the C’s star has 11 made first baskets this season despite attempting the first shot just 9.4 percent of the time.
With Boston’s lineup in flux due to the team resting players down the stretch, don’t be shocked if this game is all about Tatum.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.