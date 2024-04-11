Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Thursday, April 11 (Target Deandre Ayton, Jalen Brunson)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Thursday, April 11.
By Peter Dewey
There are just five games in the NBA on Thursday night, but there are still players to target in the first basket scorer market!
With playoff implications on the line in almost every game, this should be a fun NBA slate to watch, but if you are only interested in the first few minutes of games, these bets are for you.
Here are the players I'm looking to target to score first on Thursday:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Deandre Ayton First Basket Scorer (+350)
- Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+550)
- Jalen Green First Basket Scorer (+600)
Deandre Ayton First Basket Scorer (+350)
Deandre Ayton has been an elite first basket scorer this season, putting up nine on the season and taking the first shot 21.6 percent of his games.
With Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon all ruled out for this game, Ayton should be the primary option on offense for Portland.
That puts him in a great spot to score first against a Golden State team that not only plays small, but also struggles to win the jump ball at a high rate (41.8 percent of the time this season). This isn’t the best price, but Ayton is a solid pick on Thursday.
Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+550)
The New York Knicks-Boston Celtics matchup could be a weird one, as Boston has listed Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Jrue Holiday as questionable.
Since we don’t know who will rest and who will actually play, why not take Jalen Brunson to score first?
Brunson attempts the first shot 25.7 percent of the time – more than any other player in action tonight – and he’s made 13 first baskets on the season.
Plus, the Knicks All-Star has been on fire as of late, averaging 38.4 points over his last seven games.
Jalen Green First Basket Scorer (+600)
Jalen Green has the fourth-highest first shot percentage (19.0 percent) of any player in action tonight, so I think he’s a solid bet against a Utah Jazz team that is on a long losing streak.
Utah struggles to win the jump ball (just 39.2 percent of the time), so Houston is in a good spot to get the rock first on Thursday.
Green has been on fire for the Rockets as of late, and he’s recorded 12 first baskets overall this season. He’s worth a shot at +600 considering he’s likely the Rockets’ top offensive option with Alperen Sengun hurt.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.