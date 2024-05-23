Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Thursday, May 23 (Target Jaylen Brown Again in Game 2)
By Peter Dewey
In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, I hit a first-basket scorer for Jaylen Brown, a huge win to start the final few series of the NBA playoffs.
Brown and Jrue Holiday were the two players that I targeted in Game 1, but it is worth noting that the Pacers won the jump ball, which could change the way that we look at things ahead of Game 2.
Here's who to target in the first basket scorer market in this matchup:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+475)
- Andrew Nembhard First Basket Scorer (+850)
Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+475)
I’m going back to the well with Jaylen Brown, who is the most consistent first-basket scorer amongst these two teams this season.
Brown has 19 first baskets on the season, and he’s now taken the first shot of the game 21.3 percent of the time. Including the playoffs, Brown has now played in 80 games, meaning he’s scored the first basket nearly 25 percent of the time for Boston.
Since Boston lost the jump ball in Game 1, this number has dropped from +425 to +475. I think that’s a value for Brown given how often he’s involved early in the game.
Andrew Nembhard First Basket Scorer (+850)
This is a bit of a long shot in Game 2, but there isn’t a single Pacers player that’s a clear-cut option early in games to take the first shot.
Andrew Nembhard has eight first baskets on the season, and he’s been involved more and more in the offense for Indiana as the playoffs have gone on.
He’s third on the team in first-shot percentage and second in first baskets made behind only Myles Turner.
Turner is +600 to score first, but I’d rather take a stab at a longer shot with a second pick in this game.
