Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Tuesday, April 23 (Target Kevin Durant, Myles Turner)
Here's who you should bet to score first in the NBA playoff matchups on Tuesday, April 23.
By Peter Dewey
Looking for a quick win in the NBA betting market for Tuesday night's playoff games?
Look no further than the first basket market as a way to get there, as there a few players to consider at some favorable odds to kick their game off with the scoring on April 23.
Predicting a first basket scorer is far from an easy thing to do, but the trade off is getting around +400 odds or better on every wager. Can we predict at least one player to score first tonight?
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Kevin Durant First Basket Scorer (+500)
- Myles Turner First Basket Scorer (+700)
Kevin Durant First Basket Scorer (+500)
Kevin Durant had a massive Game 1 for the Phoenix Suns, shooting 11-for-17 from the field, but he was the only member of the Big 3 to truly get going against the Minnesota Timberwolves’ No. 1 ranked defense.
Do the Suns lean more on KD tonight?
They may early on – as they’ve done all season – since Durant takes the first shot of the game 22.7 percent of the time, which is more than any other player in action tonight.
That’s led to the future Hall of Famer scoring 12 first baskets on the season. Even with a tough matchup against Jaden McDaniels, I expect Durant to get a look in the opening possessions of this game.
Myles Turner First Basket Scorer (+700)
This is a bit of a longer shot, but Myles Turner has 13 first baskets this season for the Indiana Pacers – the second-most amongst players potentially in action tonight (Giannis Antetokounmpo is first, but he is listed as doubtful).
Turner takes the first shot 15.4 percent of the time for Indy, but the major concern is the fact that the team has won the jump ball less than 40.0 percent of the time this season.
Still, I don’t mind taking a shot on him at +700 at he’s clearly the best first basket scorer option on the Pacers.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.