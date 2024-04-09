Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Tuesday, April 9 (Target Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Tuesday, April 9.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on a first basket scorer on Tuesday night?
It's a great time to do so, as there are 14 games to choose from on Tuesday to pick a player to score first and potentially cash in on some favorable odds. I'm looking at a few players tonight that stand out in first shot percentage and first baskets this season.
With just one week of regular season basketball left, don't miss out on these picks!
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Joel Embiid First Basket Scorer (+330)
- Jimmy Butler First Basket Scorer (+550)
- Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+500)
Joel Embiid First Basket Scorer (+330)
Joel Embiid has been a first basket machine when he plays this season, recording one in 10 of his 37 games.
Even with 28 teams in action tonight, nobody has taken the first shot for their team more this season than Embiid (27.0 percent).
The reigning league MVP has a cupcake matchup against the Detroit Pistons tonight, and I expect Philly to feed him early and often on Tuesday.
Jimmy Butler First Basket Scorer (+550)
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler may be undervalued in the first basket scorer market, as he now has 11 first baskets on the season despite only taking the first shot of the game 14.3 percent of the time.
Miami wins the jump ball at a 59.0 percent clip, and the Atlanta Hawks are not one of the league’s better defensive teams this season. That could bode well for Butler, who would love to get off to a hot start with the Heat fighting to get out of the play-in field and into the No. 6 seed.
Given Butler’s ability to score first this season, he’s worth a shot when he’s not even favored amongst his own team to score first (Bam Adebayo takes that spot).
Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+500)
Jaylen Brown is not listed on the injury report tonight, and that’s a great sign for the Boston Celtics as they look to rack up one last statement win against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Brown has been one of the best first basket bets in the NBA this season, scoring 14 total and taking the first shot in 22.4 percent of his games.
With Boston winning the jump ball 71.8 percent of the time, Brown should be in a great spot to score first on Tuesday.
