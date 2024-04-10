Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Wednesday, April 10 (Target Damian Lillard, Max Strus)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Wednesday, April 10.
By Peter Dewey
There are just a few more days of regular season NBA basketball, and I'm looking to pick up a few more first basket wins while there are still major slates in action.
Tonight, we have eight matchups with a ton of teams playing the second night of a back-to-back. Does this change how we bet on this market?
Here's a look at some players that have favorable numbers in this market when it comes to first baskets scored, first shot percentage and more.
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Max Strus First Basket Scorer (+800)
- Damian Lillard First Basket Scorer (+500)
- Victor Wembanyama First Basket Scorer (+490)
Max Strus First Basket Scorer (+800)
At +800, I think Max Strus is worth a shot for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Strus is taking the first shot 19.4 percent of the time for the Cavs – more than anyone else on the team – and he’s scored eight first baskets in 67 games. Cleveland is also elite at winning the jump ball (73.4 percent) this season.
This is a favorable price for a player who takes the first shot as much as Strus. To compare, other players with worst first shot percentage numbers than Strus are priced at +500 or lower tonight.
Damian Lillard First Basket Scorer (+500)
Damian Lillard should be in line for an increased role on the second night of a back-to-back after Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf strain) was injured on Tuesday night.
Dame leads the Bucks in first shot percentage this season (17.1 percent), and he’s already poured in 10 first baskets.
With the Orlando Magic – the Bucks’ opponent tonight – winning the jump ball in less than 50 percent of their games this season, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Dame get a look early on in this one.
Victor Wembanyama First Basket Scorer (+490)
This is a lower price than we’d usually get for Victor Wembayama, and I think he’s a value bet if he suits up on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Rookie of the Year favorite has given the Oklahoma City Thunder trouble in his last two matchups against them, putting up 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and five blocks to lead San Antonio to a win in their last meeting.
On the season, Wemby has 13 first baskets despite taking the first shot in just 12.9 percent of his games, and he’s elite at winning the jump ball, leading the Spurs to a 59.5 percent tip win percentage.
I’d expect the ultra-competitive rising star to attack Chet Holmgren early and often, so why not take him to score first?
