Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Wednesday, March 6 (Target Jaren Jackson Jr. Damian Lillard)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Wednesday, March 6.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on one of the most exciting markets in the NBA on Wednesday?
The First Basket Scorer prop is a thrilling one to wager on -- although it is very tough to predict -- each and every night. Usually, bettors will get some pretty favorable odds in this market, and with eight games tonight, there are plenty of players to consider on Wednesday.
Here's who I'm targeting to score first on March 6:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Jaren Jackson Jr. First Basket Scorer (+475)
- Max Strus First Basket Scorer (+700)
- Damian Lillard First Basket Scorer (+440)
Jaren Jackson Jr. First Basket Scorer (+475)
There isn’t a single player on Wednesday night that has scored more first baskets – or attempts a higher percentage of first shots – than Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Memphis Grizzlies big man is also elite at winning the tip, taking the jump ball in 66.1 percent of his games this season.
JJJ has 14 first buckets on the season, and he’s taking the first shot a whopping 32.1 percent of the time this season. That’s 11 percent higher than the next closest player (Deandre Ayton) on this entire slate.
I’ll gladly take JJJ to score first against a Philadelphia team on the second night of a back-to-back.
Max Strus First Basket Scorer (+700)
I love this number for Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter Max Strus – if he suits up – on Wednesday night. Strus was ruled out for the team’s win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.
Strus has taken the first shot more than any other player on the Cavs, attempting it 20 percent of the time.
Cleveland has won the jump ball in 73.8 percent of its games, so it’s likely the team will get the ball first against the Atlanta Hawks tonight, who win the tip just 45.9 percent of the time.
Strus has seven first baskets this season, but with Donovan Mitchell out tonight, I think Strus receives a major lift in this prop. He’s likely to get the first look of the game.
Damian Lillard First Basket Scorer (+440)
There is a little value on Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard here with Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as questionable for tonight’s game.
Dame has taken the first shot for the Bucks 19.6 percent of the time – the highest percentage on the team – and it’s translated into seven first baskets.
Now, he gets a Golden State Warriors team that wins the jump ball in just 36.7 percent of its games, so the Bucks could start the game with the ball at Chase Center.
With Khris Middleton already ruled out, Dame would be the clear-cut top option if Giannis sits on Wednesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.