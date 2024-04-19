Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Friday, April 19 (Target Bam Adebayo, CJ McCollum)
Here's who you should bet to score first in the final play-in tournament matchups.
By Peter Dewey
The No. 8 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences are on the line on Friday night -- the final day before the NBA playoffs officially begin.
For bettors looking for a quick thrill in these games, betting on a first-basket scorer is the way to go, as it'll keep you on the edge of your seat in the opening minutes. Plus, we only have two games, so why not add this to the portfolio of bets tonight?
There are two players I'm targeting on Friday night based on their season-long numbers when it comes to scoring first. Let's break both of these picks down:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Bam Adebayo First Basket Scorer (+450)
- CJ McCollum First Basket Scorer (+600)
Bam Adebayo First Basket Scorer (+450)
Bam Adebayo could be in line for a huge role on Friday night if Jimmy Butler (knee sits), and he’s already been the best first basket scorer option for Miami this season.
Bam has 15 first baskets and attempts the first shot 19.4 percent of the time – more than any other player on Friday night.
Miami is also winning the jump ball (largely in part thanks to Adebayo) nearly 60 percent of the time this season. If the Heat get the ball first again, Adebayo is the guy to look to in this market.
CJ McCollum First Basket Scorer (+600)
I’m high on CJ McCollum in this game against a Sacramento Kings team that rarely wins the jump ball (28.0 percent of the time) in the 2023-24 season.
With Zion Williamson out, McCollum is in line for a No. 1 role since Brandon Ingram’s minutes have been limited (23 and 25) in his two games since returning from an injury.
The Pelicans guard is averaging 27.0 points per game over his last 13 matchups, scoring 24 or more points in seven straight. On the season, McCollum has just seven first baskets, but I think the Pels lean on him early and often in this one.
