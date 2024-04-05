Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Friday, April 5 (Target Chet Holmgren)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Friday, April 5.
By Peter Dewey
With 12 NBA games in action on Friday night, there are plenty of players to consider to score the first basket in their respective game, but who are the top players to target?
I'm attempting to narrow down three players that are most likely to score first, but all bettors of this market must know there is a lot of volatility when betting on a first basket scorer -- which is why the odds are usually pretty favorable.
Here's who I'm targeting on Friday night:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
Chet Holmgren First Basket Scorer (+475)
This is a value play for Chet Holmgren with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander listed as out and Jalen Williams listed as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
Holmgren and Josh Giddey are the top targets for OKC to score first, but I think Holmgren – who has a better price – is the right play.
The Rookie of the Year candidate has 12 first baskets on the season despite taking the first shot in just 13.3 percent of his games.
With the Thunder down their two leading scorers, Chet should see more touches in this one, especially against an Indiana team that loves to push the pace. Let’s see if OKC involves him early on Friday.
Damian Lillard First Basket Scorer (+550)
Damian Lillard has missed three straight games for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are clinging to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
If Dame returns tonight against the Toronto Raptors, he could be a great bet with Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as questionable.
This season, Lillard leads the Bucks in first shot percentage (17.9 percent), and if Giannis is ruled out, I’d expect that number to jump. I also wouldn’t be shocked to see Milwaukee involve Lillard early in an attempt to get him back in rhythm after missing a few games.
At +550, Lillard is slightly undervalued compared to other plays that attempt the first shot as much as him that are in action tonight:
- Josh Giddey (+410) – 17.6 percent
- Terry Rozier (+500) – 13.8 percent
- Andrew Wiggins (+500) – 13.6 percent
- Victor Wembanyama (+320) – 13.4 percent
I’ll take a shot on Dame at this price.
