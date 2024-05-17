Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Friday, May 17 (Target Jalen Brunson, Myles Turner)
By Peter Dewey
Looking to win a bet early in Game 6 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers?
Look no further than the first basket scorer market, as you’ll likely know if your bet cashed or not within the first few possessions.
This is a tough market to predict, but there are three options that I would recommend on Friday, depending on how you think the start of the game goes.
Let’s break down the players and their odds to score first in Game 6:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+400)
- Myles Turner First Basket Scorer (+500)
- Pascal Siakam First Basket Scorer (+600)
Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+400)
If you’re going to take a Knicks player to score first, it almost has to be Jalen Brunson.
The All-Star point guard has put up 40-point game after 40-point game this postseason, and he’s one of the best first basket scorers in the NBA, putting up 15 on the season while taking the first shot in 27.3 percent of his games.
No other Knicks starter takes the first shot more than five percent of the time. So, it’s Brunson or bust – if you’re taking a Knick – tonight.
Myles Turner First Basket Scorer (+500)
Myles Turner has sometimes given the Knicks problems in this series with his long-range shooting, and he’s the preferred option for taking the first shot for Indiana.
This season, Turner has attempted the first shot 13.6 percent of the time (the highest on the team) turning that into 14 first baskets.
After hurting the Knicks from 3 in the third quarter of Game 5, Turner should be aggressive from the outside in Game 6.
Pascal Siakam First Basket Scorer (+600)
If you’re looking for someone a little further down the odds board, Pascal Siakam is worth a shot given the success he’s had with OG Anunoby (hamstring) out.
Siakam has 14 or more shot attempts in four of his five games in this series, scoring 26, 14, and 22 in the three games without Anunoby.
While he only has six first baskets this season, Siakam could get an early touch if the Pacers want to exploit the matchup with the smaller Josh Hart on Friday.
