Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Monday, Feb. 26 (Target Scottie Barnes, Bam Adebayo)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Monday, Feb. 26.
By Peter Dewey
Looking for a way to cash in big on Monday night in the NBA?
One of the most fun bets to place in the NBA is the "First Basket Scorer" prop, as it adds a ton of intrigue to the opening possessions of the game. Plus, if you're right, you can usually cash in on some pretty favorable odds.
There are just four games in the NBA on Monday night, but there are still some spots to attack in this market. Here are my favorite players to bet to score first on Feb. 26:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Jaren Jackson Jr. First Basket Scorer (+450)
- Bam Adebayo First Basket Scorer (+475)
- Scottie Barnes First Basket Scorer (+600)
Jaren Jackson Jr. First Basket Scorer (+450)
JJJ has been a part of this column before, and it’s because he’s one of the best first-basket scorer bets in all of basketball.
This season, Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies win the jump ball 68.4 percent of the time, a huge advantage that has led to him taking the first shot in 31.4 percent of his games this season.
The Grizzlies big man is still the No. 1 option with Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Marcus Smart sidelined, and he has made 13 first baskets on the season.
With the Brooklyn offense struggling since the All-Star break, I love taking the Grizzlies’ best player to get on the board first.
Bam Adebayo First Basket Scorer (+475)
There is a massive advantage for Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat when it comes to the jump ball on Monday night.
Adebayo and Miami win the jump ball in 58.9 percent of their games, while the Sacramento Kings have done so in just 30.4 percent of their games this season.
With Jimmy Butler out and Tyler Herro questionable, this possession (and game) could be all about the All-Star center for Miami. Adebayo has 10 first baskets this season, taking the first shot 28.3 percent of the time for the Heat.
He also has the fourth-highest percentage of first baskets scored of any player in action tonight on the season. I love him to get going early in Sacramento.
Scottie Barnes First Basket Scorer (+600)
This pick may not be as obvious as Jackson Jr. or Adebayo, but All-Star Scottie Barnes could be a solid bet at higher odds on Monday.
Barnes comes into this matchup against the leaky Indiana Pacers defense with 12 first baskets made on the season. He’s done that despite taking the first shot in just 10.5 percent of his games in the 2023-24 campaign.
The Raptors certainly could lose the tip (they only win the jump 49.1 percent of the time this season), but if they do win, Barnes has shown he’s the best option among any Raptors to score first, yet he’s third in the odds among players in this game.
I’ll take a shot on Barnes at +600.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.