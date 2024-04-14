Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Sunday, April 14 (Target Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Sunday, April 14
By Peter Dewey
Welcome to the final day of the NBA regular season!
This may mark the end of the campaign for non-playoff or play-in teams, but it isn't the end of our first basket scorer picks this season. Still, there are going to be way less games to choose from once the playoffs roll around, so we might as well take advantage of a full slate one last time.
Here are the players that I'm looking at to score first on Sunday, April 14.
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer
- Kevin Durant First Basket Scorer
Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer
Jalen Brunson has been one of the best first basket scorers in the NBA this season, as he’s taken on a massive load in the offense for the New York Knicks with Julius Randle sidelined.
Brunson takes the first shot in games over 25 percent of the time, and he’s made double-digit first buckets.
The Knicks would love to get off to a fast start against a Chicago Bulls team that has nothing to play for (locked into the No. 9 seed) on Sunday. Out of all of the Knicks’ players, I’d take Brunson to score first every time.
Kevin Durant First Basket Scorer
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have a massive matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday with a ton at stake in the playoff race.
Phoenix needs a win for a shot at the No. 6 seed, but the Wolves could win this game to earn the No. 1 seed in the West – depending upon how things shake out with other games in the West.
Durant has double-digit first baskets on the season, and he takes the first shot more than any other player on the Suns. Plus, the Suns win the tip over 70 percent of the time this season, meaning they’re in a great spot to get the first possession.
I’ll take KD to be aggressive in such a big game.
